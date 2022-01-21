MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell keeps racking up lawsuits in his quest to prove even just one instance of voter fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election.

The failed Cyber Symposium czar is being slapped with a cease-and-desist order from the state of Idaho, and a defamation suit from another voting machine maker for his claims that both committed ballot tampering, leading to Donald Trump’s eventual loss. Lindell’s beef with Idaho stems from his earlier accusations that votes for Trump were electronically manipulated and switched over to Joe Biden in several counties. Lindell threw such a stink about it that Idaho officials decided to conduct an investigation, auditing three counties at random and finding no evidence of voter fraud. Despite this, Lindell has continued to push his conspiracy theory, placing Idaho as one of the many states responsible for Trump’s loss on his ‘Big Lie’ chart. Not only is the state demanding he removes false statements about Idaho’s election process from his website, they’re also billing him for over $6,000 — which is what it cost to run the election audit.

“Despite knowing your statements about Idaho’s elections are false, you have not removed your ‘Big Lie’ chart and continue to perpetuate your false statements,” a letter, sent to Lindell from state officials (via East Idaho News), read. “Those false statements injure Secretary of State Lawerence Denney’s reputation and subjected him to public threats, criticism and ridicule. Your false statements caused the same harm to the honest and hardworking civil servants and volunteers that supported the election process in Idaho.”

But it’s not just Idaho that coming for Lindell.

Smartmatic, a UK-based voting machine company, filed a defamation lawsuit against the MyPillow guy after he claimed their voting machines switched ballots for Trump to Biden. The company is seeking unspecified monetary damages in its suit, though Lindell’s current battle with Dominion Voting Systems — a company suing him for $1.3 billion in damages — might set a precedent for how much Smartmatic ends up asking for in its suit.

Mike Lindell knows exactly what he is doing, and it is dangerous,” Smartmatic said in its filing. “Lindell intentionally stoked the fires of xenophobia and party-divide for the noble purpose of selling his pillows.”

(Via The Guardian and East Idaho News)