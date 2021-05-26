Even the GOP is fed up with Mike Lindell.

The pillow-loving free speech pioneer, last seen hosting a poorly-attended rally with special guests Joe Piscopo and Ben Carson, tried to attend the Republican Governors Association conference in Nashville on Monday. But “only a few minutes after he collected his credential at the JW Marriott Hotel, an event coordinator in the lobby told him he was not allowed at any of the official RGA events,” according to Politico.

“These events are for RGA members, and Mike Lindell is not currently an RGA member,” a Republican Governors Association official said. The MyPillow founder’s dismissal from the event may also have something to do with recent comments he made on Steve Bannon’s podcast. Lindell claimed he was going to confront Republican governors Brian Kemp (Georgia) and Doug Ducey (Arizona) about the 2020 presidential election:

“What I’m talking about, Steve, is what I have been doing since January 9. All of the evidence I have, everything that is going to go before the Supreme Court, and the election of 2020 is going bye-bye,” Lindell said during the podcast. “It was an attack by another country — communism coming in. I don’t know what they’re going to do with it after they pull it down, but it’s going down.”

After being denied entry, Lindell reportedly left Nashville on his private plane rather than staying for a few extra days. He could have at least visited Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk Rock ‘N Roll Steakhouse before going home. He would have fit right in.

Much like his pillows, Mike Lindell keeps getting thrown out of hotels. — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) May 26, 2021

