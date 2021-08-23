Despite his “Cyber Symposium” going down in flames earlier in the month, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is still charging full speed ahead with wild conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. In a decidedly dangerous move, Lindell is now making another claim about Dominion Voting Systems, which is probably not the best idea considering the software company’s billion-dollar lawsuit against Lindell was given the green light by a judge.

While stopping by Steve Bannon’s Real America Voice podcast, where Lindell has been doing most of his nonsensical ranting lately, the MyPillow CEO boldly claimed that there would soon be a “nationwide injunction” against Dominion that would completely prove the election was stolen. Via Raw Story:

“You guys, this is the smoking gun of all time,” the pillow executive claimed. “Dominion is caught red-handed.” “One of the first things we’re going to be doing is we’re putting an injunction against Dominion,” he added. “It’s a nationwide injunction prohibiting Dominion from making any modifications to their voting systems that would destroy prior election data. That’s what they’re doing right now. They’re going across the great country and deleting stuff.”

According to Lindell, the injunction will happen by the end of the week. However, keep in mind that is this same man that said Trump would be reinstated by August 13. When that date came and went, Lindell shifted gears and now claims Trump will definitely, totally be reinstated by the end of the year. For real this time.

