Our thoughts are with pillow czar and cyber symposium promoter Mike Lindell today.

That’s because, despite months of confidently hyping up his followers for the reinstatement of Donald Trump as president, an event he predicted would happen on August 13th, his dream of usurping our democratic process and putting an ousted president back in the White House has officially died. (Ok, maybe not died because these people don’t know when to quit, but his prophetic street cred has taken a real blow.)

Just last month, Lindell told The Daily Beast that he hoped to have sufficient evidence of voter fraud to bring to the U.S. Supreme Court by the end of July. He theorized that, when that happened, the Republican party would have Trump back in office by the end of August. He later specified that date, telling the conservative Worldview Weekend Broadcast Network that August 13th would be the chosen day when the world would finally rise up and demand that their overlord be placed back in power.

Mike Lindell says by August 13, the talk of the world will be to overturn the election and get the communists out. He also said there will be many down ticket senators that will have different election results. pic.twitter.com/clYG1kMTgx — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 5, 2021

Well, that day has come and Trump seems firmly rooted in his retirement status on a golf club down in Florida. As for Lindell, he just hosted a convention to share his mountains of proof of election fraud — evidence that ended up being bogus. He’s having a rough time of it, for sure, but that doesn’t mean we can’t cackle at his misfortune, especially when Twitter just makes it so easy:

29 percent of all republicans said it’s “very likely” Trump gets reinstated Friday, 8/13/21. 19 percent say it’s “somewhat likely”. DM me for VIP packages. pic.twitter.com/jCnvbVr4p9 — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) August 11, 2021

It’s August 13th, which means Trump has been reinstated as president… Just kidding, he’s still a fucking loser. — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) August 13, 2021

Trumpers think Trump will be reinstated in the White House today. That's too funny because Trump can't even get reinstated on Twitter and Facebook!! 😂 #ReinstatementDay — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) August 13, 2021

I'm trying to figure out the right outfit for tomorrow when trump is not reinstated & I follow Mike Lindell around pointing & laughing at him for 24 hours straight reminding him what a f*cking idiot he is. I'm thinking something Versace. — Plastic Martyr (@plasticmartyr) August 12, 2021

Quick question: When Trump gets reinstated today, is JFK Jr going to be his Vice President? — Amy Lynn🧦❤️ (@AmyAThatcher) August 13, 2021

It's Friday the 13th, the day they say Trump will be "reinstated", but just like water is wet, the sky is blue, & Hillary Clinton was right… Joe Biden is still your President today & Trump remains a fucking loser. It never fails. — Kyla In The Burgh 🏳️‍🌈🏴‍☠️ (@KylaInTheBurgh) August 13, 2021

Perhaps Lindell can join some kind of “failed doomsday prediction” support group. Maybe one of those Zorp followers from Parks and Rec can hook him up.