Tucker Carlson and Mike Lindell is a match made in hell. The MyPillow CEO dropped by the conservative host’s Fox News show on Tuesday to share his most bonkers theories for why he was booted from Twitter. It had nothing to do with his spreading misinformation and trying to talk former-President Trump into enacting martial law. It’s because he’s the only one brave enough to tell the truth, according to Carlson.

“He’s one of our biggest sponsors, and we are grateful for that,” Carlson said, praising Lindell (he’s lost most of his other advertisers). “He is sponsoring free speech. But of course, the enforcers of orthodoxy are not impressed, they are enraged. For the crime of having different opinions, Mike Lindell has been banned from Twitter.” After ranting about being attacked by bots, Lindell got into what happened before he was suspended from Twitter.

After saying Twitter ran his account from Germany for two weeks and peddling more false and baseless voter fraud conspiracies about Dominion, Mike Lindell ends his interview by thanking Tucker and saying "God bless you." Tucker: "Amen, God bless you!"

“This time, about 17 days ago, when someone put up on the internet actual new machine election fraud, I retweeted it, and they took my Twitter down. Now when they took it down, this is interesting, they didn’t take it down all the way,” he said. “I just couldn’t do anything and they were running my Twitter like they were me. My friends are going, ‘You’re not tweeting very much and when you do…’ I said, ‘I’m not doing that!’ So I try to take it down and I got a tweet, a thing from Germany saying these are Twitter rules and you cannot do this, take anything down. So they ran my Twitter for 14 or 15 days.” Lindell then accused Dominion Voting Systems of… I dunno, something.

The MyPillow CEO then baselessly accused Dominion of hiring “hit groups and bots and trolls” to go after his vendors before decrying “cancel culture.” “I thought the rules were if you think someone is saying something incorrect, you explain how it’s incorrect and you convince his audience that actually you’re right and he’s wrong,” Carlson said. “When did that go away? When did we decide force was the only answer to disagreement?”

Lindell also dared Dominion “to sue me because then it would get out faster. They don’t want to talk about it. They don’t want that.” Carlson added, “They’re not making conspiracy theories go away by doing that… You don’t make people calm down and get reasonable and moderate by censoring them. You make them way crazier. Of course!” Not that Carlson or Lindell know anything about crazy theories.

Sooooo here's Mike Lindell on Tucker Carlson's show saying Dominion "hired hit groups and bots and trolls and went after all my vendors and box stores to cancel me out."

When dominion owns my pillow will it be called dominionpillow or my dominionpillow?

pic.twitter.com/5qnQeI0oON — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) January 27, 2021

