The deadly MAGA insurrection of Jan. 6 found violent Trump supporters attempting to overturn the a fair and just election, but they had another objective: get — and maybe even hang — Mike Pence. Not that you would know it if you talked to him. The former vice president has, just like most people in his party, downplayed the events that nearly got him killed. Heck, not even his brother seems to care.

On Wednesday, the House finally voted on launching a commission to investigate the events of that fateful day. It passed, but not with flying colors: Only 35 Republicans voted for it, with 175 against it. Among them, according to The Huffington Post, was Greg Pence, representative of Indiana and slightly older brother to Trump’s number two.

“Hanging Judge Nancy Pelosi is hellbent on pushing her version of partisan justice complete with a hand-picked jury that will carry out her pre-determined political execution of Donald Trump before law enforcement officials have completed their investigation,” the older Pence said in a statement to The Washington Post.

As HuffPo points out, using the words “hanging” and “execution” to decry a probe into an incident that nearly led to his younger brother being hung and killed is…interesting. He also says nothing about a sibling who was left to die by his two-time running mate. Indeed, Trump told his unhinged supporters that Pence the Younger could simply refuse to certify the 2020 election…which he could not, even if that’s what he wanted.

Upon finding out about Greg Pence’s decision, people found it pretty cold.

Damn, Mike Pence’s brother doesn’t even give a shit about him. Good thing Mike still has mother. — Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) May 19, 2021

That said, others pointed out that Mike himself would also probably be against a commission into something that nearly led to his painful death.

To be fair Mike Pence would probably also vote against the commission https://t.co/sQLEt0BQBo — David Rees (@david_rees) May 19, 2021

Given the number of House Republicans who opposed the bill, it seems likely that it won’t pass the Senate. If so, they’ll be sending a curious message to the officers who saved their butts that day.

