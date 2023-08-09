Did you know Mike Pence is running for president? Strange but true. To most he’s the guy who could wind up sending Donald Trump to prison, should he be called to testify in court against someone who almost got him killed. Till then, he’s just one of a dozen-or-so people trying — and absolutely failing — to dethrone the aforementioned former president. But perhaps a campaign video in which he does a bad job pumping gas will help.

On Tuesday, the former veep dropped a video in which he complains about gas prices, which have risen again lately, though they’re still far short what they were this time last year. In the ad, Pence tries to ooze Everyday Joe vibes: He’s wearing an ironed button-down dress shirt — but with jeans! And he’s standing next to a blindingly bright red pick-up. But it’s when he puts that gas pump into filler neck that things truly go haywire.

As Pence waxes poetic about remembering the days of “$2 a gallon gas,” eagle-eyed viewers may notice that he forgets to do one key part of filling up gas: pressing the trigger and holding it down while gas floods into the car’s tank. Instead, he stands there holding the handle, rambling about Biden’s “war on energy.”

Listen carefully and you can even hear beeping that’s supposed to prompt Pence to select a grade of gasoline.

Still, at least he’s among august company. His GOP rivals are singularly unconvincing when they try to sound like everyday folks. As for Trump, he absolutely doesn’t give a crap that he doesn’t know what a Dairy Queen Blizzard is, and nor do his fans.

