Donald Trump professes to be a man of the people. He in turn is treated as one by his ardent supporters. But is he? It’s possible that someone who owns a gold toilet (but who also may not be as wealthy as he claims) is not. The former president’s love of McDonald’s has long made him seem like an everyday schnook, but when he visited another chain, he only managed to out himself as an effete snob.

Here’s Donald Trump baffled by the Blizzard since he’s somehow never been to Dairy Queen. pic.twitter.com/Cuqsq5tHc1 — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) July 8, 2023

As per Raw Story, Trump visited Dairy Queen after a rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa. There, he decided to treat everyone to Blizzards, one of the most popular items at the ice cream eatery. Trouble is, Trump apparently had no idea what that is.

“Everybody wants a Blizzard. What the hell is a Blizzard?!” he said at the register.

Trump also used the opportunity to claim the country, which has had stellar job reports for months and which is allegedly on the path to having lower inflation without a recession, is doing terribly.

“I want to see our country brought back,” said the guy who left office with high unemployment. “Our country is not doing well but it will be doing well very soon.”

Trump loves hobnobbing with common folk at eateries — at least for a time. Last month he swung by the famous Miami restaurant Versailles where he told the crowd he was paying for everyone — only to hightail it out of there well before anyone had the chance to eat, let alone give him their bills.

