Mike Pence Has Dropped Out Of The 2024 Presidential Race, And People Had Jokes

How sure was Mike Pence that he could win over a party dominated by someone whose supporters wanted him dead? Perhaps we’ll never know. But on Saturday, after nearly five months on the trail, the former veep announced he was suspending his 2024 presidential campaign. And people weren’t exactly sad to see him go.

“I came here to say it’s become clear to me this is not my time,” Pence told the crowd at the annual Republican Jewish Coalition convention in Las Vegas. “I have no regrets. The only thing that would have been harder than coming up short would have been if we never tried at all.”

There have been two kinds of Republican presidential candidates this season: ones critical of former president Donald Trump, hoping to bring the GOP back to its foundations, and ones who were probably just trying to be Trump’s vice president. Pence was of the former, although his attacks on his former top dog were never as blistering as they should have been, especially considering Trump defended those who wanted his VP hanged.

But now it’s over. Some of his fellow Republicans (not Trump) had nice things to say about Pence. Ron DeSantis called him a “principled man of faith.” Meanwhile Nikki Haley described him as a “good man of faith.”

Others on social media weren’t surprised that Pence ultimately caved, especially considering Trump is clobbering all the competition.

There were lots of jokes.

Few of those jokes, however, were as gutting as this one:

While some Republicans mourned Pence’s aborted campaign, others did not.

But at least by running a doomed presidential campaign, Pence made sure we all got a surreal ad in which he pretends to pump gas.

