Getty Image
Viral

Mike Pence’s Refusal To Condemn Trump For The U.S. Capitol Riot Is Not Sitting Well With People

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Donald Trump and Mike Pence may never fully rekindle their romance, but they’re working on their issues. Months after the “Orange Overlord” was reportedly furious at his former-vice president for recognizing Joe Biden’s election win, Pence said in a speech that he doesn’t see “eye-to-eye” with Trump about the failed coup at the Capitol Building, while still praising all the good work they did together. Like the time the big man called him a “p*ssy” while MAGA rioters were chanting “hang Mike Pence.”

“January 6 was a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol,” Pence said at the Hillsborough County GOP’s Lincoln-Reagan Dinner in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday. “But thanks to the swift action of the Capitol Police and federal law enforcement, violence was quelled, the Capitol was secured. And that same day we reconvened the Congress and did our duty under the Constitution and the laws of the United States.” He added, “President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office. And I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye on that day. But I will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years.”

There was a “palpable shock” in the room when Pence brought up January 6:

The speech was a tacit signal to other Republicans who may feel conflicted about supporting Trump after January 6 that it could be okay to do so. Pence, at least, seemed comfortable straddling that line as he spent nearly 40 minutes Thursday lauding Trump and their administration’s accomplishments and criticizing President Biden’s first several months in office.

Pence continuing to side with Trump after everything that happened on January 6, other than his half-baked “eye to eye” remark, is not sitting well with people.

(Via the Washington Post)

×