Donald Trump and Mike Pence may never fully rekindle their romance, but they’re working on their issues. Months after the “Orange Overlord” was reportedly furious at his former-vice president for recognizing Joe Biden’s election win, Pence said in a speech that he doesn’t see “eye-to-eye” with Trump about the failed coup at the Capitol Building, while still praising all the good work they did together. Like the time the big man called him a “p*ssy” while MAGA rioters were chanting “hang Mike Pence.”

“January 6 was a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol,” Pence said at the Hillsborough County GOP’s Lincoln-Reagan Dinner in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday. “But thanks to the swift action of the Capitol Police and federal law enforcement, violence was quelled, the Capitol was secured. And that same day we reconvened the Congress and did our duty under the Constitution and the laws of the United States.” He added, “President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office. And I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye on that day. But I will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years.”

There was a “palpable shock” in the room when Pence brought up January 6:

The speech was a tacit signal to other Republicans who may feel conflicted about supporting Trump after January 6 that it could be okay to do so. Pence, at least, seemed comfortable straddling that line as he spent nearly 40 minutes Thursday lauding Trump and their administration’s accomplishments and criticizing President Biden’s first several months in office.

Pence continuing to side with Trump after everything that happened on January 6, other than his half-baked “eye to eye” remark, is not sitting well with people.

Mike Pence downplayed the "most significant disagreement you would ever possibly have," George Conway says about the former Vice President's speech on Thursday. "He's worried about harming himself by standing up for democracy."https://t.co/nZznjMuvNO pic.twitter.com/32QAOfOrq2 — New Day (@NewDay) June 4, 2021

Trump has continued to trash Pence to various people, and to RNC donors, for not exceeding his legal authority that day, growing louder after Pence’s book deal was announced. https://t.co/9vVAqe9BDZ — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 4, 2021

It’s extraordinarily weak, @Mike_Pence, if the best you can do is to say that you don’t “see eye to eye” with someone who was inciting his supporters to kill you. — Ted Boutrous (@BoutrousTed) June 4, 2021

“The privilege of serving alongside President Donald Trump, it’s the greatest honor of my life” – Mike Pence

Apparently not even an attempt on his life deters the kissing of the ring……#Truth2Voice — 🖤🦋Rowan Moon🦋🖤 (@oXxRowanxXo) June 4, 2021

Wow: Mike Pence says about Jan 6 Terrorist attack: "I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye on that day."

That's like a person almost killed on 9/11 saying "I don’t know if I'll ever see eye to eye" with Bin Laden about 9/11.

GOP's #1 goal is normalizing Trump's TERRORISM — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) June 4, 2021

When Mike Pence says January 6th was a dark day he leaves out that the days leading up to it, from Nov elections until the BS vote after the Capitol attack were also dark days. With a POTUS inciting violence and confusion in an attempt to stay in power. Many dark days. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 4, 2021

Mike Pence is one of the most pathetic figures in the history of American politics. https://t.co/hEx7lccb4w — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 4, 2021

If Donald Trump had his way in January, Mike Pence wouldn't be alive right now. That's how little self-respect Mike Pence has. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) June 4, 2021

If my coworker had people trying to hang me because he was talking shit about me, and then did nothing about it, I wouldn't be calling it the "greatest honor of my life" to serve with him. Mike Pence is a spineless buzzard. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 4, 2021

Pence today: “The privilege of serving alongside President Donald Trump, it’s the greatest honor of my life” Dude, his cultists wanted to hang you You have no self-respect. Did Mother make you say this? — Lindy Li (@lindyli) June 4, 2021

If anyone’s gonna get a boner because his boss tried to murder him it’s Weird Mike Pence. https://t.co/mVfwrJzgOL — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) June 4, 2021

Mike Pence says he doesn't know if he and Trump will ever see eye to eye about the events of Jan. 6. Of course they can't see eye to eye, if Pence doesn't take his lips off Trump's ass. It's not possible. — Paula Poundstone (@paulapoundstone) June 4, 2021

When Pence talks with the Former Guy does he ask him why he sent a mob to murder him? Seems like it would be hard to talk about anything else. — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) June 4, 2021

(Via the Washington Post)