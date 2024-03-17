This July the Republican National Convention will descend upon Milwaukee. An estimated 50,000 visitors are expected to descend upon Laverne and Shirley’s old stomping grounds. That means a lot of commerce for the city’s businesses — and it means plenty of fans of the wannabe dictator whose brain definitely isn’t mush. But one bar would rather make nothing.

Per Rolling Stone, The Mothership, a cocktail bar in the Bay View neighborhood, will temporarily shut down during the convention, which is set to take place from July 15 through the 18th. The joint’s Facebook page describes it as a “stupid idiot booze dungeon,” but Trump supporters will have to find somewhere else to quaff while they’re in town.

“I don’t f*cking care who comes into my bar on the norm, but it’s such a heightened event where people are very proudly going to be confirming that Donald Trump’s the nominee for the party again,” the bar’s owner, Ricky Ramirez, told RS.

In a Facebook post, Ramirez said the Motehrship would be open to groups renting out their space for a “private event wedding reception wet tshirt contest idk whatever private people wanna party about.”

Ramirez said he’d shut down the bar even if it was the Democratic National Convention rolling into town.

“The No. 1 reason is we are a bar and alcohol and politics don’t mix,” Ramirez told RS. “It’s a rule in any bar no matter what kind of bar it is, so that’s the simple gist of it.

He added, “We want to represent the entire city and include all, especially our friends who don’t have equal access to this part of city due to the segregation caused by the history of this city. Both parties do little to mitigate the ongoing issues, so screw them both. We don’t want to throw a party for either side because they both suck (in my eyes, the RNC a lot more).”

Luckily Milwaukee has plenty of other watering holes. Heck, they don’t call it the Original Brew City for nothing.

(Via Rolling Stone)