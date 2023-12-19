Jordan Klepper hosted The Daily Show for the first time this year, but he still found the time to do what he does: talk to old (white) women in “I’m a Trump girl” sweatshirts and cowboy-hat wearing (white) dudes who start sentences with “I don’t know all the specific facts, but…” at Trump events.

The Daily Show released a 13-minute montage of “Klepper’s Wildest Moments With Trumpers in 2023 (just wait until 2024…). There’s the lightly-attended “take our nation back” protest, a George Santos cameo, and a return to the campaign trail. In that one, Klepper spoke to a young man who respects Trump for never surrendering to the tyranny — while wearing a shirt of Trump’s mugshot, taken after he surrendered to the tyranny.

Klepper previously told Uproxx about what it’s like entering enemy territory. “We try to keep a low profile, but we go out there with a security guard. Traditionally going to any kind of rally or event, especially if there are competing protestors to the rally, we go out with a security guard. The last few we went to we bumped that up to two just to be safe. We haven’t talked about what we’re going to need for these future ones,” he explained.

You can watch The Daily Show video above.