Getty Image

Mira Sorvino has become an outspoken political activist over the years, serving as a U.N. Goodwill Ambassador to Combat Human Trafficking from 2009 to 2012. Given that we now that we live in a time where migrant children are being kept in literal cages, the Romy and Michelle actress is more vocal than ever.

During a recent appearance on MSNBC, Sorvino compared the Trump administration’s immigration policies to pre-Nazi Germany, so of course it was only a matter of time before alt-right online publication Breitbart took her words out of context — which to be fair, did a pretty good job on their own anyway. When the website tweeted out a link to the story, Sorvino proudly owned up to her statements and responded to another troll who went after her.

Hey @BreitbartNews if the White Supremacist Shoe fits, wear it! — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) June 24, 2018

Great I’m happy that the leading newspaper to white supremacists knows we are onto them — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) June 24, 2018

Then, because this is the internet and everything is terrible, another user predictably jumped in with a “just shut up and act” remark.

“You’re a pretty girl I’ve enjoyed your acting, but you can’t possibly know what pre-Nazi Germany was like,” read the since-deleted tweet. “Stick with what you’re good at. Acting.”

Little did that person likely know, but the daughter of legendary actor Paul Sorvino graduated from Harvard magna cum laude — not to mention she became fluent in Mandarin Chinese during a year studying abroad in Beijing.

So yes, Mira Sorvino very much knows her shit and is qualified to speak on it, as she explained in a retweet comment.

“I wrote my thesis on racial conflict and persecution at Harvard, worked on a documentary on Neo-Nazi hate groups in Russia, performed in the film about the SonderKommando at Auschwitz The Grey Zone, and am an avid student of The Holocaust and what lead to it,” she fired back. “So I beg to differ.”