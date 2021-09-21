Mitch McConnell Reportedly Enjoyed The Hell Out Of Trump Being Called A ‘F*cking Moron’ By Former Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson

Peril, the new book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, hits bookshelves today and is guaranteed to include a couple of major bombshells and some laugh-out-loud commentary about Donald Trump’s lame duck period and the fraught transition between the Trump and Biden administrations.

Details from the book have been leaking out over the past several days, including—as Raw Story reports—what sounds like a few amazing moments back in July 2017, after former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Donald Trump a “f*#&ing moron” during a meeting with the Pentagon.

The incident made headlines back when it happened, but Tillerson repeatedly denied that he called the then-president a “moron.” But, according to Peril, there’s a reason why Tillerson felt completely justified in asserting that he did not call Trump that insult specifically. A passage from the book reads:

“Do you know why Tillerson was able to say that he didn’t call the president a ‘moron?’” McConnell would dryly ask colleagues in his Kentucky drawl. “Because he called him a ‘f*cking moron!’”

McConnell wasn’t the only one having a laugh about the exchange. While speaking with Lawrence O’Donnell on Monday night, Woodward and Costa explained that a gaggle of Senate members their way to a cloakroom following Tillerson’s f-bomb—to chuckle about the incident.

While, at least publicly, McConnell usually seemed to have Trump’s back, the book claims that it was the then-Senate Majority Leader (now Senate Minority Leader) who worked with Biden’s team behind the scenes to ensure a successful transition of power between the outgoing president and the incoming one—because Trump refused to play along.

One other telling gem, according to Raw Story: On a very chilly January 5th, Trump let employees of the West Wing freeze their asses off so that he could leave the windows to the White House open and hear the crowds of MAGA sheep outside who had gathered to cheer on their führer.

“Isn’t that great!” Trump reportedly said, noting that: “Tomorrow’s going to be a big day.”

[insert Law & Order “dun dun” music]

Peril is available today.

(Via Raw Story)