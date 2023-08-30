Mitch McConnell Freeze Froze Second Time
WLWT5 Kentucky
Viral

The Calls For Mitch McConnell’s Retirement Grow Louder As More Video Surfaces Of The Senator Appearing Disoriented And Confused In Front Of The Press

Mitch McConnell reportedly experienced another freezing episode in Kentucky this afternoon. While taking questions from reporters, McConnell once again froze in a similar incident to his previous episode during a late July press conference.

“McConnell didn’t respond to a question on re-election,” NBC News’ Ryan Noble tweeted. “He had to be told the question by an aide. He did not respond for more than 30 secs. At one point the aide asked the reporters for a minute.. McConnell then said “Ok” and took two more questions. both of which had to be repeated to him by the aide.”

According to Noble, McConnell seemed fine prior to the freezing episode.

“The press gaggle came after McConnell gave a lengthy speech to a local group and took questions at the end without any trouble,” Noble tweeted. “He told the group that he expected a continuing resolution to deal with the budget situation and described it as a ‘pretty big mess.'”

You can see video of the incident below:

According to Mediaite, an aide to McConnell has told reporters that the senator briefly felt “momentarily lightheaded,” but he’s now doing “fine.” He will be “consulting a physician prior to his next event.”

While McConnell bounced back quickly from his last freezing episode, that didn’t stop Twitter from quickly filling up with calls for the senator’s retirement as well as Dianne Feinstein’s. Both senators are up there in age and have shown signs of cognitive decline. Their continued presence in Congress has prompted accusations of elder abuse.

You can see some of the reactions below:

(Via Ryan Noble on Twitter, Hannah Thomas on Twitter)

×