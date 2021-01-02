The homes of two of Congress’ most powerful members, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, were reportedly vandalized. Though the culprits remain at large, it appears they were motivated by the recently (and belatedly) passed COVID-19 relief bill, which many found to be insufficient, especially towards those in need.

The incidents happened over night, in different parts of the nation. In Louisville, Kentucky, the front door to McConnell’s home was tagged with graffiti reading, “Weres my money.” Meanwhile in San Francisco, Pelosi’s garage was also the target of graffiti, while a pig’s head was left on the sidewalk.

McConnell released a statement Saturday, saying, “I’ve spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest.” He added, “I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not. This is different. Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society.”

The vandalism came mere days after McConnell blocked efforts to increase the individual stimulus checks from a mere $600 to $2,000, which had been agreed upon by Democrats as well as outgoing president Donald Trump. McConnell later said the Senate would look into subsequent packages that would also meet some of Trump’s other demands, including an investigation into the secure election that he lost in November.

