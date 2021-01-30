It didn’t take long for Marjorie Taylor Greene, aka the wacky QAnon believer and conspiracy theorist elected by Georgia to the House of Representatives, to become infamous. Not only was she spouting nonsense on the House floor, old social media posts, in which she blamed Jewish people for California wildfires and even threatened members of Congress with violence, were made public. Greene has not backed down one iota, which has made the calls to denounce or even expel her all the louder. Though few in the GOP have done so, there is one brave enough to stand up: Mitt Romney.

Lies of a feather flock together: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s nonsense and the “big lie” of a stolen election. https://t.co/ID4QL2ZPEV — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) January 30, 2021

The Utah senator and former presidential candidate let his derision known over Twitter, in a quote-tweet that revealed Greene had spoken with former president Donald Trump. “Lies of a feather flock together: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s nonsense and the ‘big lie’ of a stolen election,” Romney wrote.

Greene has been one of a number of Republican lawmakers who’ve spread misinformation about voter fraud. On top of the social media posts, a video of her harassing David Hogg shortly after the Parkland school massacre in 2018 recently surfaced, which caused Hogg and other survivors to call for her removal from the House. She’s also gotten into scrapes with security over bringing guns into the Capitol, and she’s driven fellow new representative Cori Bush to move her office away from hers after Greene and her team refused to wear masks and harassed her own staff. Oh, and she believes the Sandy Hook massacre was a “false flag.” So all in all, she sounds like she’s a lot of fun.

Romney, meanwhile, has long been one of the few Republican voices to come after Trump and his followers. He was the only GOP senator to vote to impeach Trump the first time he was impeached, in January of 2020. So him coming after Greene is hardly a surprise, though that doesn’t mean it’s not welcome.