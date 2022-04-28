Since becoming president, Joe Biden has repeatedly kicked the can on when student loan payments, paused at the start of the pandemic, would resume. First it was early 2022. Then it was May. Now it’s September. But some have floated an idea popular with those who owe the combined $1.6 trillion in federal loans: Why not just cancel all of it? But when it was revealed Biden was finally considering doing just that — or something like it — Republicans came out in force against it.

One of them was among the more moderate and sensible members of the GOP: Mitt Romney. The Utah senator, former presidential candidate, and Ted Lasso ruiner has repeatedly split with his party, even coming out against ex-POTUS Donald Trump (as well as Marjorie Taylor Greene). But he joined them in condemning the potential move, doing so in sarcastic fashion.

Desperate polls call for desperate measures: Dems consider forgiving trillions in student loans. Other bribe suggestions: Forgive auto loans? Forgive credit card debt? Forgive mortgages? And put a wealth tax on the super-rich to pay for it all. What could possibly go wrong? — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) April 27, 2022

“Desperate polls call for desperate measures: Dems consider forgiving trillions in student loans,” Romney tweeted. “Other bribe suggestions: Forgive auto loans? Forgive credit card debt? Forgive mortgages? And put a wealth tax on the super-rich to pay for it all. What could possibly go wrong?”

Every now and then, Republicans try to own their Democratic counterparts by inadvertently spouting something Democrats actually think is a great idea. So it was in Romney’s case. Auto loans, credit card debt, and mortgages aren’t the same as college tuition, which has skyrocketed over the last few decades, to the point where practically an entire generation can’t buy homes, buy cars, or contribute to the free market in any meaningful way. But if someone’s floating the idea of forgiving debt on those two? Many people thought Mitt Romney had a great idea.

Great point senator, let's do ithttps://t.co/HZEP0gI2mx — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) April 27, 2022

Yo this is the best set of ideas to ever come from Mitt Romney. We should do all of this and call it the Romney Rule. https://t.co/OX13DCdr9l — Super Nintendo® Chalmers (@OldManChalmers) April 27, 2022

I know Mitt Romney said this as a joke, but that’s actually one hell of a platform! How about this – cancel 10k in student debt, give everyone else fully refundable 10k tax credit to pay down debt of any kind, and oh yeah, tax the rich https://t.co/MmqFT6Gj6f — Dr. Cindy Banyai for Congress FL19 (@Cindy_Banyai_FL) April 27, 2022

*puts on SICKOS shirt & walks up to window* https://t.co/iFUXwOmHD7 — rob delaney (@robdelaney) April 27, 2022

Yesss, Mitt 🔥🔥🔥 Talk dirty to me, baby. Threaten me with that GOOD time, my milquetoast milk-loving mediocre boo 😍 https://t.co/exn5C0vDc5 — Multi-Vaughnse of Madness (@gvaughnjoy) April 27, 2022

my god, a government that HELPS its poorest citizens??? what’s next, feeding the hungry? https://t.co/meuS3Jynal — Emma Berquist (@eeberquist) April 27, 2022

shit bro this is the only time you’ve had a good idea https://t.co/K6vyMMtc4c — Vincent Martella (@VinMan17) April 27, 2022

Others pointed out that Romney cares more about the super-rich, like himself, than everyday Americans.

Mitt Romney thinks helping 45 million Americans is a bribe but happily voted for Trump’s tax cuts for the richest 1%… https://t.co/3laHaoDukB — Heather Gardner (@heathergtv) April 28, 2022

Wow Mittens is having an epic meltdown over everyday Americans not drowning in debt Trump’s tax cut for billionaires was Republicans’ way of bribing their campaign donors, foremost among them, the corporate donors of the massive Koch donor network So please, give me a GD break https://t.co/eriYENU7lT — Lindy Li (@lindyli) April 28, 2022

Mitt Romney is a vulture capitalist who made money by helping companies merge, fire people, and cash out. He has an elevator for his car. The idea of you not being poor makes him irate. https://t.co/Gmw3yjXGZE — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) April 27, 2022

Rich person warns you about bailouts for non-rich persons. https://t.co/z6cXRNpS0l — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) April 27, 2022

And others pointed out that he, too, is unimaginably, abstractly wealthy.

POV: Man born into lifetime of extreme wealth is upset the poors might catch a break. https://t.co/BGGuXXpjjI — Gabrielle Blair (@designmom) April 27, 2022

This is some serious bullshit from a guy who became obscenely rich as a private equity vampire, sucking value out of private companies and saddling them with the crippling debt he used to acquire them. https://t.co/06jQOwS9Ru https://t.co/DKI7x8UKVU — Greg (@waltisfrozen) April 27, 2022

You have a car elevator. https://t.co/dwuZeXPZZV — Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) April 27, 2022

(Very rich man is annoyed with students drowning in college debt.) https://t.co/T4QuAPRZAL — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) April 27, 2022

But at least his tweet put him in august company, which is to say the notorious Jim Jordan agreed with him.