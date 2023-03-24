“Death and destruction.” That’s what Donald Trump believes will befall America if Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg does indeed indict the former president for activities surrounding his hush money payment to former adult star Stormy Daniels.

Again, post this far and wide. Make sure that every adult in the United States sees this. Make sure that voters know it, and that Trump's voters can't deny it, and that elected Republicans can't pretend they didn't see it. https://t.co/J6CXfzHQIZ — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 23, 2023

While most of America was sleeping soundly in their beds, as Raw Story reports, Trump was sounding off like a chicken running from a razor-wielding farmer about his pending legal troubles, and making what sounded to many people — including the hosts of Morning Joe — like thinly (and poorly) veiled threats against the DA. In addition to posting a truly unhinged photo of himself holding a baseball bat to a photo of Bragg, Trump spit out an alphabet soup of typos, which seemed to be a call to arms for his diehard supporters:

“What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country? Why & who would do such a thing? Only a degenerate psychopath that truely hates the USA!”

Early Friday morning, the folks of Morning Joe dissected Trump’s messages and determined that he is off his rocker. “I think that he is very nervous,” said Al Sharpton, who has rubbed elbows with Trump for decades in New York City. “We are looking at a man that is becoming unhinged…. He is hearing footsteps and they’re getting closer.”

Joe Scarborough was much less diplomatic in his assessment, saying:

“The guy is shaking in his boots. Now, of course, he’s threatening the lives of other people… But you read these tweets — or whatever you call it on that failing platform — and this is a guy who, you’re right, he’s out of his mind scared. He is melting down. Now he is threatening riots that will lead to death and destruction if he is charged with a misdemeanor.”

As of Friday, The New York Times reports that the grand jury is not expected to resume discussions about Trump’s case until at least Monday. Which should give the former — and wannabe future — president several days to post more disturbing rants.

(Via Raw Story)