Lindsey Graham has been called a lot of things over his 30-year-plus long political career. “The gift that keeps on giving” is a new one. But that’s what Morning Joe host — and former Republican congressman — Joe Scarborough officially dubbed the South Carolina senator, following his televangelist-like performance on Fox News.

On Wednesday night, just hours after it was announced that a New York grand jury had decided to indict Donald Trump over his hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, Graham became an emotional wreck on live TV while speaking with Sean Hannity. And Scarborough loved every second of it.

From "count me out" to begging for donations for Trump, Lindsey Graham can't stay consistent. "He just kind of goes wherever the breeze goes."— @JoeNBC and @WillieGeist share their thoughts on the latest flip-flop from "the gift that keeps on giving." pic.twitter.com/DXF2UjscLW — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) March 31, 2023

“To the conservatives out there: Make sure you vote,” Graham — who appeared to have tears in his eyes — said directly into the camera. “If you’ve got friends, make sure they vote. If you don’t have any friends, go make some friends. But you need to help this man, Donald J. Trump. They’re trying to drain him dry. He’s spent more money on lawyers than most people spend on campaigns.”

Scarborough, meanwhile, was on the verge of spitting coffee out of his nose watching Graham’s pleas. Especially as the Morning Joe team paired the clip with a previous Graham rant from January 6, 2021, in which the senator asked the world to “count me out” on Trump, declaring that “enough is enough.”

“Lindsey is the gift that keeps on giving,” Scarborough said, through his own tears (of laughter). “He’s Oral Roberts up in his tower saying, ‘Give me $3 million or the Lord’s going to take me home.’”

“I’ve known Lindsey a long time,” Scarborough continued. “I remember somebody saying: ‘You know, I like Lindsey. But I wouldn’t let him guard the Pentagon. Because he switches sides so quickly, you never know what side he’s going to be on.’ Somebody said that back in like 1996. It’s never changed! Lindsey’s the same now as he was then. He just kind of [goes] wherever the breeze goes.”

Scarborough’s co-host Willie Geist got in his own little burn when he suggested that “I believe, I could be wrong, maybe there was something else going on. Allergies? I think he had tears in his eyes when he made that passionate, emotional plea — for money, at the end of the day.”

As of noon on Friday, Graham was still #TeamTrump — but who knows what tomorrow will bring.