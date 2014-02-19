‘True Detective’ Theory: A Morsel Of Evidence Suggesting Preacher Theriot Is The Yellow King

RELATED
Here’s A ‘True Detective’ Theory That You Might Have Overlooked
I was in the same creative writing program at around the same time with Nic Pizzolatto back at the University of Arkansas, but clearly he took more from that program than I because I’ve been trying to decipher The King in Yellow for days looking for clues as to the identity of the killer in True Detective, and I’m stumped.
The allusions are clear, both to Robert W. Chambers’ The King in Yellow and to H.P. Lovecraft, who was also inspired by Chambers’ short stories (CTHULU!) Those of you obsessed enough with the show I’m sure have already pored over all the online theories, but the only thing that makes sense in the context of Carcosa and the black stars and the membrane theory is something otherworldly, and though True Detective clearly has its inspirations in the horror genre, I still want to believe that there is one killer, an actual Yellow King, behind the murder of Dora Lange.
Could it be a group? Is it possible that Rust Cohle got too close to that group during his time off the grid, and was given to madness, like those who read The King in Yellow? Did he kill Reverend Tuttle in 2010 because, as Cajun suggested, he thought he was the Yellow King? We’re only midway through the second act of True Detective, and things are likely to take another left turn in the third act, beginning with episode 7, so perhaps that’s the twist in our future?
At the very least, given all of the religious symbolism in The King in Yellow, both the Reverend Tuttle and Preacher Joel Theriot and maybe even Clarke Peters’ Minister are possibilities to be the Yellow King. Shea Whigham and Clarke Peters seem too well known, too talented to be limited to one episode apiece, though then again, they are from the stable of HBO actors that the network loves to reuse.
Still, I like Shea Whigham’s Joel Theriot for three reasons.
First, in the full six-minute sermon that Preacher Theriot gave, there’s a not-so veiled allusion to “The Mask.”
“This is not real, it is merely the limitation of our senses, which are meager devices. Your angers and your griefs and your separations are a fevered hallucination, one suffered by us all. Your prisoners of light and matter … this world is a veil, and the face you wear is not your own … in the end, we will find ourselves at the beginning, and we will at last know ourselves, and our true faces will weep in his light and those tears will feel like a warm rain.”
To me, that sounds like a reference to “The Mask” within the imaginary “The King in Yellow” play. Specifically, unmasking, or showing our true faces, finding our true selves, and feeling the relief of that.
Camilla: You, sir, should unmask.
Stranger: Indeed?
Cassilda: Indeed it’s time. We have all laid aside disguise but you.
Stranger: I wear no mask.
Camilla: (Terrified, aside to Cassilda.) No mask? No mask!
It might be a little too blunt to suggest also that Preacher Theriot is also wearing a yellow shirt (and has Elvis — The King — sideburns).
Did Pizzolato direct us to that full six-minute sermon because if offers clues, or because he really liked Whigham’s performance?
The other thing that makes me suspicious of Theoriot is this passage from I09’s excellent breakdown of True Detective’s literary reference.
A revivalist tent preacher has the unusual name of Joel Theriot, which is one letter away from the name claimed by famed occultist Aleister Crowley, who referred to himself as Master Therion, aka The Beast 666. And I had to pause the show when I watched Theriot lower his head and make the sign of the cross on his chest—because he does it backwards (right to left, instead of left to right). Given the meticulous layering of clues and symbols throughout the other episodes, my guess is that was intentional.
Combine that with the line from Reggie Ledoux that was deleted from a scene in this week’s episode (the line is in italics) that Vulture discovered in the behind-the-scenes video.
“I saw you in my dreams. You’re a priest, too. I know what happens next. You’re in Carcosa now.”
Of course, Theriot is not a “priest” (nor is Tuttle) but maybe that’s why the line was cut. Was it because it gave away too much information, or because it was inaccurate? I don’t know. I’m gobsmacked, trapped deep in a rabbit hole that I can’t seem to climb out of.
Ultimately, who the f*ck knows? For now, I’m going to buy stock in the Preacher.
I don’t remember being so excited for a series to show it’s endgame (I’m treating each season of True Detective as a separate series) since Breaking Bad.
Is there any link to the torture Cohle described in Mexico, the fact that they cut off your own face and make you stare at yourself in the mirror?
Has this already been brought up and covered?
I haven’t seen it discussed, but it certainly fits nicely. Good call Vlad.
I’ve watched every episode. Have subtitles running so I don’t miss a thing. But when was it mentioned that Rev Tuttle was killed/died? People keep eluding to it, but I’m sure I would have remembered that
During the interview with Cohle, they mention that Rev Tuttle died in 2012 and he comments that he heard it was a medicinal mix up or something like that. Whilst they think Cohle was involved.
OOH OOH OOH what if the two young gun detectives are part of the cult and are looking at Rust for the murder of the Reverend AND to pin the cult murders on him?
@LastTexansFan I would kind of hate that reveal.
@TheMightySharknado Not as much as I would hate the reveal that Cohle is actually the serial killer all along.
Obliged. I’ve got to watch this all over again. Like I did with Breaking bad each time leading up to another season. Time for a marathon binge watch
@LastTexansFan I prefer the idea of them ignorantly being good company men.
@LastTexansFan Yeah, I agree. I don’t want Cohle to be the killer either because although they’ve revealed that they both can be unreliable narrators, they haven’t done anything to suggest that the version of things that we’re shown shouldn’t be believed. I feel Cohle=killer would require a lot of extra flashbacks to justify it, and that would feel cheap like someone writing themselves into a corner looking for an edgy finish.
If Cohle was the killer wouldn’t that just be the same exact story as Frailty?
@Rikki-Tikki-Deadly In Frailty he knew what we was doing. This would be more akin to Fight Club.
After the episode, Pizzolatto says that he doesn’t see Cohle and Hart has “antiheroes” but simply as “heroes.” I can’t imagine him calling Cohle a hero if he’s a serial killer.
@LastTexansFan Don’t think anyway Cohle is 1995 or earlier killer. I don’t believe that he is 2012 killer, although there is a thread in which he could have morphed over time into it. I would hate it, and don’t think it is the case, but plausible given what we know now. I am sticking to Cohle being the Avenging Angel; I think he, beyond the biker gang fiasco, has done some bad shit in furtherance of his investigation, but not the killer himself. He’s the bad man at the door protecting us from worse bad men.
@TheMightySharknado: Exactly. We’ve dissected this show a lot and there really isn’t anything to show that the detectives could be the killers.
Even though none of us (or most of us, at any rate) want Cohle to be the killer, I think we’re looking at a cult akin to the Manson Family, where the leader – The Yellow King – never actually does any killing himself, but just influences his followers to conduct the acts. Following that line of thinking, it is possible (not neccesarily likely, mind you) that Cohle may have come under the influence of the cult at some point. The story so far has showed that Cohle is borderline batshit crazy, and he walks a fine line between truth and lies (he came up with how to cover up Hart’s murder of Ledoux in a heartbeat) so it wouldn’t shock me to discover that he was pushed over the edge along the way. I still don’t want to think Cohle is a killer in that sense, though. But I’m just pointing out that it’s not a big narrative stretch.
Also, someone else pointed out in a different thread that there is a lot of symbolism (the cult doll scene, the spiral drawing on the wall at Hart’s home etc.) that might suggest Hart’s father-in-law may be tied to the “rich people’s cult” mentioned in the show. So there’s that tidbit, or series of tidbits, that makes me think we’re still actually talking about a cult of some sort and not a singular killer.
I really hope there isn’t a “cult” of serial killers. The Following kinda ruined that premise for me. I just want it to be a lone nutjob that set up Ledoux.
Of course there’s a fucking cult. I think that much has been made abundantly clear by the show itself. And the Yellow King is the head of that cult. Also, I don’t buy for a second that it’s so obvious as being Cohle. I also don’t buy into it being the preacher, again too obvious.
In the version that I watched…”you’re a priest too” was definitely audible.
wrong, I’m wrongy mcwrongerson, I never heard that line. I just thought I did.
I swear I heard it too, but going back it wasn’t there. Am _I_ in Carcosa?
I heard it, too
It was definitely said in some iteration, I recall it vividly. I rewatched it on HBOGo, pretty sure it was on there.
99% percent sure I heard it too. I recall hanging on that visual for just a second.
I heard this too, when I watched it twice OnDemand on Monday. Then yesterday in a rebroadcast on HBO, it wasn’t there. I’d read some other blog postings about it being a deleted line, but it was absolutely there.
I heard “your’re there too” in reference to Carcosa.
I’m done trying to figure out who the killer is. Might even be a character they haven’t introduced yet at this point.
Hmmm. That sounds like something the killer would say.
It’s Upstate Underdog! GET HIM!
I prefer it when I wasn’t interested in who the killer is. I really just enjoyed the long rides with Rust and Marty. I’m going to consciously go back to not caring who the killer is.
It doesn’t matter who the Yellow King is. Time is a flat circle baby.
@righteous axe “Time is a flat circle baby.” i.e Time is a DVD and Rust knows he’s in a story.
@charliee Rust knows he’s in a story, as the writers know they’re in a story, as we know we’re in a story
@righteous axe Sooo much better than that marble ending to Men in Black. :)
@Otto and Upstate – Being a Bills fan will drive you to murder.
NOT AGAIN ELI.
Guess Chicago didn’t pan out.
Does Theriot have enough pull to be the Big Dog? Maybe, I guess, as it would make for a better cover. But if he is, he would need some powerful underlings (Tuttle et al.) to handle the police. And 2012 cops are “company men,” IMHO, just doing their job. Don’t feel that they are part of the conspiracy, although may being used by the conspiracy. And, I hate the damn conspiracy angle, but whatevs.
I’m not sure about the 2012 cops, but I’m starting to think that Cohle and Hart’s captain is involved somehow, probably in deleting the missing persons files.
If Mulder and Scully show up for a cross-over episode, though, I will bust a goddamn nut.
Mulder will show up to mow the lawn in the closing fade out
YEAH BUT PHYSICALLY MOW THE LAWN WITH A PUSH MOWER, RIGHT?!
:)
Did anyone else see the black star in the glass window in the last scene with rust?
Yep. Two, in fact.
The what now?
There may have been 4, with two in the lower pain being most obvious. The stars were very similar to the stars drawn in Dora Lange’s notebook. I looked at the pictures on the wall, and had more trouble making out that symbology.
Regarding that final shot, the horizon drawn on the windows on opposite sides of the frame were in line with the broken glass in the center pane.
The composition of that scene was amazing.
There are two stars – one in each corner. The window pane toward the bottom was busted and jagged – like teeth. It kinda looked like a monster face.
Cohle was in the center while looking at the wooden trap things. Is he in the mouth of madness now as “darkness becomes you”? And in the context of the episode, there was a monster at the end of it.
@Tikimannd @ScaryPolock666 BoneJones or whatever the illuminati guy in the main article correctly called them chaos stars
Yup. Nice yellow flyer there advertising the preacher.
I do love his crazy sermon.
Dammit. I remember reading Chambers twenty years ago, in my post-juvenile Cthulhu RPGing days. Now I have to go find a copy again.
(No e-books in this case. Pulp deserves pulp.)
does stars are falling remind anyone else of Under The Dome
does the antlers kind of staging remind anyone else of Hannibal
does the shooting of handcuffed suspect remind anyone else of Seven
are we being fucked with to the extent that the Yellow King / Carcosa story is interwoven in so many works of modern horror/fantasy/science fiction (including most notably Lovecraft) it’s the blueprint?
“this has happened already”
other times I thought I was mainlining the secret truth of the universe
we all in carcosa now. previous works ——-> writers ——> characters ——> viewers ——-> reviewers ——–> discussions ———> previous works.
the stars are falling
(*hold me i’m scared now*)
Yeah, when he was talking about black stars I was waiting for the bad convulsions on the ground and hipster lesbian moms to show up.
What about the governor? If there’s an evil sex cult comprised of powerful people, wouldn’t he be an obvious choice of someone with a lot of power that could have pulled a lot of strings all the way? Why introduce him into the case? This is one murder in a very small town in the back woods/swamp of Louisiana. I can understand him holding a press conference or something, but inserting himself into the investigation so quickly just strikes me as odd. Plus, the writer said in an interview that 85% of the story could be gleaned from the first episode. Am I crazy?
“Despite everyone in the world of the book knowing that reading or even watching The King in Yellow will make you go crazy, the characters keep giving in to temptation and curiosity, unable to resist the pull of finding out what the second act will hold.”
Is anyone else intrigued by the ‘Miles’ character? Aside from the yellow king and the ‘scarred man’ he seems like the most-referenced character we haven’t seen. Ginger, Cohl and Dewalt have all spoken about him in rather ominous terms.
yep. seems like the head bad ass “you don’t want to talk to miles. miles don’t want to talk to you crash”
And Ginger is either in a ditch dead or out there. The one loose thread in Cohle and Hart’s story of what happened with Ledoux. One other thing-was the captive boy dead or did Cohle say he was a day from dying? He talked about them going home and being in their rooms, but my wife and I both thought he said the boy
w as dead.
He did say the boy was dead, and I believe it was clear that he was. However, he only talked about them being in that room (the torture) as part of his ruminations on time being a circle and not linear – we are eternally in each point in time.
I’ve been thinking that the King is only a title and that there is always a Yellow King but as soon as whomever holds that title is killed it goes right on to someone else. Also I think that the “forces” that represent the group are and have been watching Rust and that whether or not he knows it, he’s in contention for the title, quietly killing people from 02 to the present trying to hunt him down. By doing all this killing he’s as much in service to the King as anyone else has been, but I don’t think we’ll see one guy who has been the King all along.
Can someone walk me through the final scene in the school for Rust? Was that him realizing that Ledoux wasn’t the Yellow King and that the killer is still out there?
I think it’s interesting that Hart and Cohle never entered the school the first time they were there. I guess that was because they didn’t have a warrant. Or maybe they could have asked the groundskeeper to open the door? I don’t know the answer to that.
Anyhow, I think the final scene with Cohle discovering the ritual room was definitely about Cohle realizing there’s almost certainly more to this case than just Ledoux.
back to the lawnmowing …….. the dude who they talked to the first time at the school was actually mowing the fucking lawn when Rust spoke to him, might it turn out that the groundskeeper dude is one of the acid meth circle cult who “mowed” Marty’s daughter? (his lawn) ????!!!?111
@Iron Mike Sharpie
Hart got the ID on Ledoux when Cohle was talking to the groundskeeper, and then called him back over and they raced off.
Ah, that’s right, Old School Zero.
But I agree with you that this final scene was, at least in part, Cohle seeing that they only really touched the surface on The Yellow King and whatnot, that there was something much bigger.
@righteous axe Ha! I think we are all overlooking the significance of MOWING A FUCKING LAWN to all of this. You are on to the big picture, my man.
@LastTexansFan Think so. He has heard from Pharmacy Killer, looked at the redacted computer files (after seeing the roadside missing persons billboard), and returned to the school. There he finds the paintings (which still puzzle me) and dozens of demon catchers. We, not Rust yet, see the dark stars as well. Rust now knows as a certainty that there is something more than just LeDoux going on, which I believe he had already suspected on some level (comment to Marty about the special task force on way to see PK). Which led to previews for next week and the confrontation with the Good Reverend Tuttle (a scene I am stoked for; should be some nice tension in that one).
@righteous axe The more I think about this show, it seems like every line of dialogue is significant in some way. I think you are right on with the “lawn mowing” I also believe he mentioned that the Parish paid him to “mow the lawn.” Which obviously indicates higher up players. Maybe i’m giving the show too much credit, but at this point I feel like they wouldn’t have introduced the mowing the lawn as a metaphor for sex and then have a scene with a guy actually mowing a lawn by mistake. Having said that, it could also be done on purpose just to mess with people like us.
@Beerad at this point I am fully convinced this entire show was meticulously crafted just to mess with people like us
Did anyone else find it odd that he was mowing the lawn of a long abandoned school in the first place?
He was hired to mow that lawn by the parish – which would be on the word/order of Tuttle.
If the second season involves a Crimson King and it turns out each season is a different level on The Dark Tower my head’s going to blow up.
And, again, I am going to harp on about Marty’s Division Bell t-shirt. Its basically a Rubin Vase – one of those things that can be two different images dependent upon how you look at it… anyway, the “hidden” image can be seen as a MASK.
I dont think the film makers just threw it in there to show that Marty likes late-era Pink Floyd.
Saw this posted and its my favorite new theory: [i.imgur.com].
TL;DR – Rust is framing himself (“allowing your own Crucifixion” from ep. 1) in order to take down the cult
That’s actually pretty darn good.
That ain’t bad at all, Billy.
Oooh…I want this to be the thing is actually the thing.
Oh, fuck yes.
ooh that would be a good one…i considered framing himself to get in closer, but never that he was close enough to just go all the way down and drag everyone else with him.
That’s my theory, that Rust goes off the grid, looking at this on his own, without being a cop, because that’s the only way he knows to investigate and infultrate the cult. He’s doing what he had done back in Texas with the bikers – he goes inside, in order to being to investigate without limitation, and find out who’s in charge.
Also, Hart killed Tuttle.
*Hart killed Tuttle with the help of his wife – who is a nurse has knowledge of what combinations is gonna off a mofo, and the ability to help set up a medication switcheroo.
I’m going to be really ticked if either Hart or Cohle is culpable in any of the murders. This show, through 5 episodes, seems way too brilliant to be that lazy at the end. And Pizzolatto has given enough indication that these guys are heroes and, also, that the series is not necessarily a whodunit (at least exclusively so) for that kind of reveal to be the point.
And as someone who has never even HEARD of the literary sources for this show until the last month, my theory is that Rust went deep underground after learning, in 2002, that the Yellow King was still killing and that his source for such information was killed. He spent the intervening years investigating, and perhaps exacting some sort of revenge on the Tuttle family.
My theory isn’t new. But here’s where I think the tension of the show is going to come a’cropper: there has to be a resolution to the post-2002 between Hart and Cohle. Has Hart been helping him covertly? Will he help him at the very end? Will they end up on opposite sides? Did Cohle only get involved because something happened to Hart’s daughter(s)?
To me, the mystery of the show is how the two detectives resolve their relationship. The investigation is the backdrop for that.
Yeah I feel the same way. It will be interesting to see what caused the falling out, probably something to do with Hart’s wife but who knows. Cohle is definitely capable of planning out a scenario where he has a public falling out with Hart, but has his assistance through the security company. There are just too many possible twists.
psssst ….. there was no falling out
@JTRO: Damnit….this goddamn show. Too much going on — how did I miss that Hart is no longer a cop? Is he no longer a cop? He’s part of a security company?
@righteous: that is my guess, too. But WTF do I know? My head a’spinning….
@ErikEJ would you say you’re head is spiraling?
@righteous: it’s spiraling, alright. In a flat circle.
Yeah Hart retired and started a security company as best I can tell. I can’t keep up with this stuff anymore. Too much craziness.
@ErikEJ Hart is retired and owns a security company. Thereby being in a position, plus being an ex-detective, to provide all sorts of aid to Cohle as he continues to work undercover. I’m on board with the fallout being nothing but a ruse so that Cohle can do his thing with Hart’s quiet assistance.
@mookie, @JTRO — thanks for the clarification!
@Rightous – Holy Carcosa. My mind: blown.
I am reminded of the ELO song “Can’t Get It Out of My Head”, which has always suggested to me the idea of seeing or experiencing something so astonishing that it drives you insane. If you know something will be the greatest thing you’ve ever seen, or experienced, but that the experience will irrevocably damage you, will you still look? Will you test yourself against it, to see if you can resist? Or will you give yourself to it, paying the price of your own sanity for something so incredible that nothing else can ever equal it?
That, to me, is the nature of ‘The King in Yellow’, and the lure of the King in Yellow. The Yellow Sign is merely a suggestion of the splendour yet to come, simultaneously a warning and an invitation. I don’t have any answers, or even guesses, as to who the true killer might be, only the ominous speculation that the longer anyone seeks the answer, the more they become the answer. The Yellow King is in, and is, whoever seeks him with all their heart.
I like this. A lot.
Also, it’s amazing to me that a show that is only FIVE EPISODES in inspires as much crazy speculation and investigation as Mad Men (looking at you, Danger) and Breaking Bad inspired over multiple seasons.
True Detective dropped on a mind bomb on us
Well, one thing True Detective has going for it is that, because it’s on HBO, every episode is a full 60 minutes. Most other shows are closer to 42 minutes per episode. So True Detective’s 5 episode is really equivalent to 6.25 episdoes of a regular show.
Anyhow, yeah, True Detective is easily the best thing on TV. It makes other popualr stuff look like complete shit (I’m looking at you, Walking Dead).
Cohel is just fucking with the 2012 cops. His “drunk” ramblings about religion or m-brane theory etc. are really just a show to discredit his entire interview, while giving him an opportunity to see if the 2012 detectives actually have some information he doesn’t on the new case.
On a completely different note, how crazy is the blooper reel for this going to be? I’ll bet there were several times when the cops doing the interview on Cohle completely lost it.
Now I have to worry about this???
After how wonderfully dark he’s been, I wouldn’t be able to handle seeing McConaghey laugh or even smile a little bit as Cohle.
forgive my denseness as i clearly missed this. why is ledoux not the yellow king? because the murders continued? Also – can someone explain the fontenot disappearance, was that ever resolved? thanks!
The ‘Yellow King’ just by the name alone, suggests somone who is a leader. Ledoux wasn’t a leader. If anything, he was a foot soldier.
The Fontenot case was “resolved” by saying she ran off with her father. The mother filed a report which was changed to “Made in Error” by the Sheriff at the time, Sheriff Childress, because he thought the story of her running away with the father was good enough.
However, when Rust investigates another missing child that he notices on a billboard, he finds that there have been many “Made in Error” messages. Also, when the guy commits suicide in his prison cell, the last name of one of the guards is Childress…. Coincidence? Not bloody likely!
There are other allusions to masks, but I didn’t have the room to include them in my io9 article. One of the creepiest is Cohle’s description of how the narco gangs he infiltrated would literally slice off the faces of their victims, then hold up a mirror so they could see themselves.
@Michael M. Hughes I find this intriguing. Everyone is wearing a mask. Marty wears the mask of a devoted husband and attentive father, only to have his mask forcibly removed by some jarring life events we don’t know the half of. Even Rust, although he believes he knows who he is and is true to himself for the first time, wears a mask of infallibility, only to be unmasked in 2002 when he hears again of The Yellow King. And so on.
I have a feeling we’re never going to see The Yellow King – I think he’s going to be more of a lurking, atmospheric presence that drives the horrors being committed, but never actually exposed.
That being said, a part of me hopes this thing just takes a hard dive into weird fiction territory before it’s over
Am I way off base thinking there could be only an intentionally minor link between the “big men” and the Yellow King and his followers? It seems wholly implausible to me that there’s a legitimate satanic cult of powerful men sacrificing everyone, but more likely a segmented operation something like (just speculating, no real evidence for this):
Tuttle is something of a “fixer” for rich and powerful men that want to fuck kids or beat prostitutes or whatever awful thing they want, and he uses Theriot as a tool to inspire people like Ledoux to do their sex traffic/body disposal bidding. None of the powerful men actually believe in this junk, but they sell it to the druggies and prostitutes to keep them in line?
If something like that were the case, “The Yellow King” and all it’s mythology could actually be a direct reference to the source material, invented as a title for Theriot by Tuttle and his group?
Like I said, giant shot in the dark, but between the realism and the constant Carcosa mentions, I can’t reconcile either drastic resolution.
That certainly seems more plausible than everyone being in an evil cult.
That seems to be along the lines of the hottest online theory yet. POSSIBLE SPOILER ALERT — Tuttle is one of the five men responsible for the cult that’s hitting the area (along with Dora Lange’s father, Marie Fontenot’s father, Rianne Olivier’s father/Reggie Ladoux’s father and possibly Marty Hart/his father-in-law). These five men are trying to to resurrect The Great Old Ones from the Cthulhu Mythos by sacrificing their daughters with the help of Reggie Ladoux, Preacher Joel Theriot and the lawnmower man that Cohle briefly chatted with in front of the school back in 1995. These five men (aka “Kings) must sacrifice their daughters with their knowledge, lending them to be prepped and initiated from an early age. Three of the sacrifices were made in 1995, with another being in 2012 (Tuttle’s daughter) with each sacrifice and posed to match to an element (i.e., fire — for Marie, water — for Rianne, earth — for Dora, air — for Stephanie Kordish (a possible relation to Reverand Billy Lee Tuttle). — END OF POSSIBLE SPOILER.
Just one of the big theories that’s floating around at the moment. Interesting concept if it’s right.
Sorry, it’s not proven that Stephanie Kordish (the 2012 victim) was Tuttle’s daughter, but it hasn’t been proven that she’s not related either.
The Great Old Ones like in The Cabin In The Woods?
The Big Five one is a neat idea, but it seems like it’s stretching a little. The Fontenot/Olivier/Lange families don’t really seem to be big powerful moneyed types, and none of those women really tie directly to Maggie’s dad (especially since we’ve seen Maggie alive in 2012).
I like the elements thing though, that actually lines up pretty well with my OP idea, but more as a myth sold to the Ledouxes of the world by the Tuttles as a way to ascend to the throne of the Yellow King, or something else attainable to keep them busy.
It is an interesting translation of the source materials, though.
@jon_k – The latest theory has Audrey (Marty Hart’s daughter) as going missing rather than Maggie, thus causing the tension between Cohle and Hart and her becoming another sacrifice (either at the hands of Marty or the father-in-law). There’s numerous clues about her being subjected to the sexual nature of these Kings’ church (i.e., the spiral drawing that’s on the wall in the Hart residence, the positioning of the Barbie dolls, the nude drawings that Maggie and Marty discussed earlier in the first couple of episodes). I guess when she goes missing, Cohle feels that it’s a part of the bigger plan and feels obligated to find her, having bonded with the Hart family over the course of seven years whereas Marty feels it’s his obligation to protect his family and that it’s his daughter, his responsibility or to keep Cohle away from what has to be done if he is one of the killers.
@righteous axe – The Great Old Ones from The Cthulhu Mythos. [en.wikipedia.org]
I think there is something to that theory of the sacrifices and the 5. Also, what if Hart’s oldest daughter isn’t really his daughter… what if it’s his father in law’s daughter… follow? You don’t just become a molester after skipping a generation…
I get the feeling that it’s gonna shake out like the ending of Se7en, where the hero of the thing is going to complete the bad guy’s doings in order to make right. Something like Cohle, although he’s the “True Detective” and the good guy, is gonna kill Hart once he realizes Marty’s in on the crimes. By doing so, there’s no happy ending, whatever the cult wanted done is completed, with Cohle left realizing that he has become the darkness. Camera fades out… my .02 cents.
Somewhere in the midst of this flat spiraled circle , Nic Pizzolatto is sitting back reading the commentary, and laughing his dick off
He’s probably sitting on a sofa made of money bricks while he does it.
@righteous axe Lawnmower theory gaining a lot of traction! And I would give you this, someone else mentioned it and I agree, I don’t think anything in this show is by accident. Seems meticulously crafted, so the fact that the guy at the school was paid to mow the lawn, well Jesus H on a Handcart, may be something.
As for Nic, he must be sporting the biggest intellectual boner of all right now. He has the internet on fire; he has an obscure, 130 year old book shooting up the bestseller charts, he can probably pick up the phone and get his choice of directors/actors for his next project. Dude went from being essentially unknown to the hottest writer in Hollywood in a month.
Did anyone point out that the school was being upkept (lawned) thanks to a foundation through Preacher Theriot?
Cohle makes reference to it briefly just before they jet off the first time.
Wasn’t it Tuttle’s foundation?
it’s all about the lawnmowing, man
@jon_k oh that might have been it. Either way though, still pretty significant name at this point to only gloss over.
It was Tuttle’s foundation that kept the schools going. Tuttle is definitely involved in this case deeper than originally thought. With his death in 2010 of an overdose of mixed medication, one could say it wasn’t accidental.
I keep seeing references to Aleister Crowley, who also re-envisioned the Tarot deck with an accompanying Book of Thoth. I wonder if there will be Tarot involved in the next few episodes.
I have two big unresolved questions that I haven’t heard much chatter about:
1. Danny Fontenot’s “cerebral event” seems too convenient to go unexplained and that devil’s net in the shed was way too fishy, also.
2. What was the significance of the picture of the hooded guys on horses in the Momma Lange’s house? Cohle looked at it twice.
Don’t know about Danny Fontenot’s accident, but future sacrifices act in ways that indicate they are participating in the church’s rituals such as Marie Fontenot builds the devil catcher in her playhouse.
Rumor is the hooded guys on horses are the Big Five who are organizers of the secret church/cult based on a mix of the Cthulhu Mythos, the Santeria (origin of the devil catchers) and Christianity. [i.imgur.com]
and dont forget the woman who was with Dann Fontenot (his mom?) was all sorts of fucked up because of “dry cleaning chemicals” (he said while doing massive air quotes)… me thinks she knows way more than she lets on. As for Danny, I think he might have been in with Ledoux, or a client, and got a bad batch of Ledoux’s special medicine.
or something…
@K. Dilkington Wasn’t it Dora Lange’s mom with the chemicals? She had the picture of Dora with the people with the hoods and her husband died in a car accident? Woman with Fonenot was around his age. But they have definitely left the demoncatcher in her playhouse wide open thus far.
Sorry to be a bother. Would it be too much to ask, for next time, to post this article without the suspect both in title and picture? I am one of those who enjoy this site, but don’t want to be spoiled by no one except the show itself. I know this can’t be consider a “spoiler” because these are only fan theories, but nevertheless, the experience of watching a favorite show is spoiled, unable to forget the “This guy is the killer!” thought out of my mind.
Again, I got nothing against these kind of discussions, just the presentation on the site, so I can choose not to click on it and not find out. Thanks, sorry, and I welcome the inevitable flamewar.
Oh sure, everyone will just shush themselves to your whim, and here, let us give you this nice warm GO FUCK YOURSELF.
“Coehl” is a very obscure surname, and people are usually called Rusty or Russ as short for Russell, not “Rust”.
Why the strange name then?
Probably for this anagram they’re planning on revealing after the show.
rust coehl —–> cult’s hero
It’s Coehl.
I started playing around with Hart and Cohle (it’s spelled Cohle as per IMDB, Wiki, and HBO, by the by) anagrams two weeks ago looking for our Louis Cypher, but came up with nothing.
His name is Rustin, actually, which is even weirder.
Enjoy the not so subtle dig righteous axe.
The Governor?
Anyone else notice that there are two characters that wear gold bands on their right ring finger, one is Hart one is Tuttle. Not sure what it means, but I don’t think its a coincidence. Both can be seen playing with their rings on a couple of occasions
Come on, those are wedding bands. They are always worn on the right ring finger.
The wedding ring is worn on the left hand, which they both have, but they also have a band on the right hand too.
The whole thing has to involve Theriot, right? Somebody mentioned that the Church flyer was yellow in episode 2 but there was also an illustration of christ “the king”, with flames rising above his head. Could mean nothing i guess but with the fire in episode 1 and the yellow king references, it’s at least suspicious.
Probably the thing I love most about the last episode is that six hours after watching it, it finally struck me that Cohle being the Yellow King isn’t just the most obvious conclusion for the detectives, it’s also the most obvious conclusion for the audience.
There are so many clues and tip offs that are both pointed out and subtle that keep leaning me towards him being the killer. In all honesty I think it’s unlikely. But it’s just such a beautifully executed red herring I can’t help but admire it.
in a sea of red herrings, you choose that one to admire? ok.
Had this bothersome thought last night – Rust tells Marty that he keeps a crucifix because he likes to (paraphrase) “I meditate on someone contemplating their own crucifixion”… does this foreshadow what ends up happening with Rust in 2012?
@righteous axe
Anybody ever call you axe crack?
You crack me up every day, thx
de nada
Shea Whigham is listed to appear in only one episode, so it’s pretty difficult for it to be him…
I’m also pretty sure that one of the guards that led the 2002 prisoner Cohle interrogated back to his cell, where he kills himself has the same last name as the former sheriff. The sherrif that swept the missing girl case under the rug
I’m really surprised that no one has mentioned “Sticks” by Karl Edward Wagner.
I like the theory,but that shirt is not yellow. The revival flyer was yellow, though.
What do we know? 2 people in the opening scene start a fire. Strongly inferred that they killed and posed Dora Lang. One is helping the other walk. Theriot and his weird, wack off buddy seem most logical based on the church mural, fire, flyer, backward sign of the cross, and Tuttle connection, but we can t be sure. Hooded horsemen photo at Langs mom s must mean something. Questions: is that an owl in the rafters when they enter the burned out church? why does Cohle not give the details of his own daughter s death? Powers that be are getting sex and kickbacks. Rust never sleeps, and Ledough is a soup nazi are classic.
[IMG]http://i59.tinypic.com/wbdxqh.jpg[/IMG]
[i59.tinypic.com]
Lot’s of strange things happen down here in Louisiana. The Derrick Todd Lee killings are still recent memory here.