It’s been a bit since the Muppets had a hit movie or TV show. (Though the movies, at least, are now easily accessible on Disney+. Hop to it.) But Jim Henson’s beloved puppets are always relevant. So when someone on Twitter decided to launch one of those quote-tweet memes, this one about Muppets, it took off like wildfire.

Pick a movie. Keep one actor. The rest are played by muppets. — Amber (@BeerBottleBlond) December 27, 2019

The rules were simple: “Pick a movie. Keep one actor. The rest are played by muppets.” And with that, people were off to the races. Some actually made sense, choosing movies about solitary characters surrounded by people who are after them.

midsommar with florence pugh and a bunch of muppets…. thats cinema https://t.co/2Efyutw6U7 — savanah / florence pugh lovebot (@DRUMMERGlRL) December 28, 2019

The Truman Show. Jim Carey. — Hop Forward (@hopforwardbeers) December 27, 2019

Terminator. Keep Linda Hamilton. — Hannah Davidson (@lapsedoldsoak) December 27, 2019

Holy shit that would be Awesome — Abominable Garbanzo bean (@AbominableAban1) December 28, 2019

Kurt Russell The Thing Everyone starts off as human and gets replaced by muppets as the film goes on – nobody notices https://t.co/FVbskx76mt — Quotable Quills (@QuotableQuills) December 28, 2019

The Matrix.

Keep Keanu.

Everyone else is a muppet.

The Oracle is Elmo. https://t.co/b03qPrJOyp — Kimpeach (@EasyBakedOven) December 28, 2019

Speaking of The Matrix, someone else had another angle on that story.

"The Matrix", keep Hugo Weaving. I know Keanu Reeves is amazing and seems like the obvious choice to keep, but the scene where Agent Smith rants about how much he hates humans makes me think how great an antagonist he would be opposite muppets. — Michael Sporzynski (@OddtailTiger) December 28, 2019

But back to Keanu:

Imagine John Wick and you only keep Keanu Reeves. The whole movie is then him gunning down Muppets. For killing his dog. https://t.co/FFEpPwwu6Z — Jessi 🦄🇩🇪🏳️‍🌈 (@moth_jessi) December 28, 2019

In a way, aren’t the Lord of the Rings movies, with Ian McKellen as one of the only normal-sized humans/wizards, pretty easily Muppet-ized?

Lord of the Rings. Ian McKellen as Gandalf is stuck shepherding muppets which is, after all, very close to the actual film. https://t.co/ox8xWFvTE2 — Ro Noëlliams (@rnoelliams) December 28, 2019

Speed would greatly benefit from not only Muppets but their moving vehicles.

Speed, keep Sandra Bullock. And this is the bus. pic.twitter.com/H5Kei7pffl — Rebecca England (@Bex__England) December 28, 2019

Surely Jurassic Park could stand to have less CGI, more puppets, and not just for the dinos.

Jurassic park. Richard Attenborough — 🖇 Carl 🖇 (@MarshallRCarl) December 27, 2019

Some thought specific scenes would work well with Muppets in them.

Captain America Winter Soldier Keep: Chris Evans The elevator fight — Andrew Sparling (@AndrewSparling) December 28, 2019

Dirty Dancing. Baby. Imagine this but a muppet is lifting her. pic.twitter.com/fBCOffudfu — Sir Kastiko (@KastikoSir) December 28, 2019

Perhaps Tom Cruise should make some Muppet movies.

Topgun and keep Tom Cruise – Any Tom Cruise film since topgun, keep any actor as long as there’s no Tom Cruise. — James (@ironpier_james) December 27, 2019

Some went with movies that have recently proved to be primo meme fodder.

Some were ambitious, not only providing words but pictures and moving images.

Pretty Woman ~ keep Julia Roberts you guys, Bert doesn't like it when people spread the rumor that he stood on a box for all his scenes with Julia pic.twitter.com/J3RZoGGuZs — BebopSpaceCowgirl 🌈💖💚❤️💙💜 (@jomareewade) December 28, 2019

"I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain. Time to die." pic.twitter.com/PasGud7gzo — (((Matt S))) (@mts312) December 28, 2019

One actually got the approval of one of the actors in the movie in question.

I’d like to play a muppet actually – — John Cusack (@johncusack) December 28, 2019

Of course, someone pointed out that the original The Muppet Show itself was way ahead of 2019’s social media yuksters.