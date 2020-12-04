When Joe Biden becomes the president on January 20, 2021, at noon EST, hopefully we never have to hear from the MyPillow guy ever again. But until then (and what a long “until then” the next month is going to be), Mike Lindell was interviewed on Friday on Fox News, where he claimed that Donald Trump will be the president for the next four years.

During a protest outside the home of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, complete with a “hearse carrying some ballots representing dead people,” Lindell was asked by a Fox News reporter about the state’s upcoming runoff election that will determine control of the U.S. Senate. I want the word to get out that Donald Trump will be our president for the next four years,” he replied, via Mediaite. “I talked to [former-Trump campaign attorney] Sidney Powell about three, four days ago, so I know firsthand.”

“When I go all in like I did for the president in 2016, I do my due diligence and I get out there, and I could sit here and tell you, 100 percent. Not 98, 100 percent.”

The MyPillow CEO and founder is part of the March for Trump bus tour, which is going all the way across the country, I sponsored this, and we are going to end up in D.C. I want people to have the awareness of what went on because the mainstream media is not showing you this, but all the corruption, by the time it’s all opened up here and they see it, even the Democrats are going to go, ‘Wow, at least my party tried to steal it.’”

This is what the “mainstream media” doesn’t want you to see:

We are unanimous! @realDonaldTrump will be our president for four more years! pic.twitter.com/GWqoE8TEcS — Mike Lindell (@realMikeLindell) December 4, 2020

You can watch the Fox News interview here. Lindell also did… whatever this is.

“There’s so much [evidence] that when everybody sees what’s there, even the Democrats are gonna go, ‘well, at least we tried.’” — Mike Lindell still thinks Trump is on track to serve four more years pic.twitter.com/vAQb3jZEm3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 4, 2020

