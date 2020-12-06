Mike Lindell, also known as the MyPillow Guy, has made quite a name for himself and his product thanks to Donald Trump. Which is probably why he’s just as convinced as the current president that his term isn’t ending next month. Lindell has already gone on Fox News supporting Trump’s already-lost effort to overturn the election he, well, already lost.

His latest antics, other than constantly posting his support of Trump and his phantom second term on social media, is appearing at any rally in support of Trump he can despite a still-ongoing pandemic and the fact that the election ended last month. The latest of those happened in Georgia on Saturday, where Trump appeared in support of two Republican senate candidates headed to a runoff election in January.

Most of that appearance, however, was a rambling Trump rally where he bemoaned the election that already happened and spread more misinformation about the results of said election. And there was also the MyPillow guy there, too, saying the path forward for a Trump victory was for the Republican governor in Georgia, Brian Kemp, to break the law for the president.

The my pillow guy – who supports President Trump – says Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp needs to break the law to benefit Trump – he is furious that Kemp followed the law pic.twitter.com/nfPWjGsGSh — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) December 5, 2020

Lindell advocated for the legislature in charge of picking electors in Georgia to “pull down” the vote of Georgia’s members of the Electoral College, and for the same thing to happen in other states, so Biden would not officially get to 270 votes despite those votes being given to him by voters in the November election. And in case you thought this might be just the ramblings of one man at a rally, it’s something that Trump said on stage later that night, too.

"Hopefully our legislatures and the United States Supreme Court will step forward and save our country" — Trump pic.twitter.com/CbGHlbO9it — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 6, 2020

It’s difficult to count the number of times Trump has obliterated norms during his four years in office. But on a day where Trump reportedly asked Georgia’s governor directly to break the law in regard to the election, it’s just another thing to add to the pile.