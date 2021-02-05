On Friday morning, One American News Network began airing Mike Lindell’s “documentary” on the 2020 election for 12 hours straight, but with a massive disclaimer that may not be enough to protect the network from an extremely damaging lawsuit. As for why OAN is running the legally precarious documentary in the first place, the answer is simple: Lindell paid for the airtime. The network also feels that it adequately covered itself by running a lengthy 80-second disclaimer before each airing that makes it clear that OAN does not endorse the conspiracy theories spouted by Lindell.

More importantly, OAN takes great pains to note that it has nothing to do with Lindell’s claims about Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic, the two voting companies who are currently dealing out billion-dollar lawsuits to Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Fox News, and other right-wing media outlets who peddled in the “Big Lie” allegations of voter fraud. However, an attorney for Dominion says that OAN’s disclaimer won’t stand up against an “imminent” lawsuit. Via Law&Crime:

“‘Nice try’ by OAN, but it definitely does not relieve them of liability,” [Thomas] Clare told Law&Crime. “To the contrary, we warned them specifically and in writing that they would be broadcasting false and defamatory statements of fact if they broadcast the program, and they made the affirmative decision to disregarded that warning and broadcast it anyway.”

According to Thomas, the fact that OAN is only the network to run Lindell’s “documentary” while others refused demonstrates “textbook actual malice.” When reached for comment, OAN referred back to its disclaimer. “We sold the air time at fair market value. The paid content is clearly differentiated from OAN content. OAN did not assist with the production.”

