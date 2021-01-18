Mike Lindell, also known as the MyPillow guy to people who have televisions, has staked his entire reputation on the falsehood that Donald Trump won a second term in November but that victory was stolen as result of a massive conspiracy theory. Lindell has spoken at rallies and on TV in defense of Trump and claimed falsely that massive election fraud was responsible for Trump’s sound defeat, and now there may be legal consequences for all of those false claims.

The New York Times reported on Monday that Dominion Voting Systems has threatened to sue Lindell for spreading misinformation involving the company and a baseless accusation that the company had something to do with massive election fraud. Lindell has echoed claims that have circulated across conservative social media, and were even talked about by Trump in a wild call to Georgia election officials days before Trump incited a MAGA rally at the US Capitol.

“You have positioned yourself as a prominent leader of the ongoing misinformation campaign,” the letter said, referring to his continued false claims that their systems were rigged by someone to effect the outcome. “Litigation regarding these issues is imminent,” the letter said. Mr. Lindell is only the latest to get a warning letter from Dominion officials about potential litigation, after he and Sidney Powell, the right-wing lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani and others have continued to spread false claims about the integrity of the results the machines showed.

Powell, a Trump lawyer, is already in the crosshairs of legal action from Dominion, to the tune of $1.3 billion. And as the Times noted, Lindell was publicly seen at the White House on Friday carrying notes with some absolutely bizarre suggestions and insurrection ideas.