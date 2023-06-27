After a multi-day rescue mission, it was confirmed that the Titanic-exploring submersible carrying five passengers suffered a “catastrophic implosion,” killing everyone on board, including a teenager who did not want to be there. You probably don’t need to see what happens when a human (or in this case, a human made out of nasty pig parts) in the deep sea implodes, but just in case, a newly-viral clip from a 2009 episode of MythBusters has you covered.

“In the show’s science experiment, a human-shaped mannequin was recreated from pig parts including bones, muscle, fat, skin and guts,” the New York Post explains. “It was then sunk about 300 feet underwater — where pressure is roughly nine times greater than at sea level — and its diving suit was depressurized.”

What follows is… not pretty, but “the reenactment has very little in common with the last moments of the doomed Titan sub passengers, who authorities have said were instantaneously killed at much greater depths and under much higher pressure.” It’s thought that the sub imploded in 40 milliseconds, so everyone on board “probably would have had no idea what happened,” associate professor Eric Fusil, director of the Shipbuilding Hub at the University of Adelaide in Australia, told ABC News. So, that’s comforting (?).

You can watch the (potentially disturbing) Mythbusters clip below.

I keep hearing reporters ask about bodies, well.

This is the effect on a “a human shaped dummy made of pig parts w/ bones muscle fat skin & mid section of guts.” at 135psi in comparison, the depths of the titanic would be around an implosion at 5,600-6,000psi.

