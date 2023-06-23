Once it was confirmed that the Titanic-exploring submersible that went missing on Sunday with five people on board suffered a “catastrophic implosion,” killing everyone on board (including a teenager who reportedly didn’t want to be there), CNN spoke to James Cameron about what happened.

The frequently aquatic director of Titanic, The Abyss, and Avatar: The Way of Water, who traveled to the deepest part of the ocean in 2012 in a vessel that didn’t require a video game controller, told Anderson Cooper that once he heard the sub had disappeared, he knew what the outcome was going to be.

Cameron reached out to members of “the deep submergence community,” and with their help, “tracked down some intel that was probably of a military origin, although it could have been research — there are hydrophones all over the Atlantic — and got confirmation that there was some kind of loud noise consistent with an implosion event. That seemed to me enough confirmation. I let all of my inner circle of people know that we had lost our comrades. And I encouraged everybody to raise a glass in their honor on Monday.”

Cameron was “hoping against hope” his conclusion was wrong, “knowing in my bones that I wasn’t (wrong),” he said Thursday. “I couldn’t think of any other scenario in which a sub would be lost where it lost comms and navigation at the same time, and stayed out of touch, and did not surface.”

You can watch the CNN interview with Cameron above.

(Via CNN)