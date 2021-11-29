GOP Lawmaker Nancy Mace (out of South Carolina) knew her Sunday cable news audiences maybe all too well, while also forgetting that some people watch both Fox News and CNN. That realization is going down after Mace recklessly suggested on Fox News (while speaking to former Rep. Jason Chaffetz) that it’s more effective (from an immunity standpoint) to catch COVID than to get the COVID vaccine. That’s not a good look, given that the safe and effective vaccines are preferable to catching a deadly, readily communicable virus, and Mace was also wildly speculating about the Omicron variant. The initial news of that variant led the Fox and Friends holiday crew to launch into conspiracy theory mode, so it’s no real surprise that Mace felt comfortable with pushing a pro-“natural immunity” argument on the conservative news network.

Yet if one watches the below spliced clip, she sang a different tune on CNN. As Raw Story notes, these two appearances took place mere hours apart, and here’s a back-to-back look at them:

When you’re on Fox vs when you’re on CNN pic.twitter.com/miHJTbEMzY — Acyn (@Acyn) November 29, 2021

Here’s what Mace offered to Chaffetz on Fox News:

“In some studies that I’ve read, natural immunity gives you 27 times more protection against future COVID than a vaccination. So we need to take all of the science into account and not selectively choosing what science to follow when we are making policy decisions.”

And here she is talking to Kaitlan Collins on CNN, where Mace suddenly took COVID vaccination very seriously:

“COVID-19 is very serious business. I’m a long hauler. This is a disease and illness we should take seriously. I want to encourage the American people to talk to their doctors and talk about getting vaccinated. I was recently diagnosed, Caitlyn, with asthma and I had covid-19 a year and a half ago. I’m still feeling the repercussions a year and a half later.”

Life comes at you fast, as they say, especially when one’s a fan of Trump’s “both sides” rhetorical technique.

(Via Raw Story)