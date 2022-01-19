After months of largely carefree living, the Omicron variant has a lot of people worried again. But not everyone. Prominent Republicans are still playing devil may care. Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t seem to mind that half of her salary (and counting) is going down the drain because she keeps accruing mask fines. Meanwhile, Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch has no problem forcing an immunocompromised colleague into hiding because he won’t put a simple some protective covering over his mouth.

As per NPR, fellow justice Sonia Sotomayor has had to do work remotely, all because one colleague won’t mask up. Sources say that soon as cases starting spiking again amidst the Omicron mutation, Sotomayor — who has diabetes, and is thus at high risk for illness — made it known that she didn’t feel safe around the maskless. Chief Justice John Roberts was sympathetic and asked his colleagues to start wearing face covering. They all did — except Gorsuch, who happens to sit next to Sotomayor on the bench.

Gorsuch’s reasoning isn’t known, but whatever the case, Sotomayor is now the only one not present during weekly meetings. Instead, she participates through a microphone set up in her chambers.

When news of Gorsuch refusing to help an immunocompromised colleague were made public, people were not happy.

Confirmation of what we all already knew. Whatever you think about masks, Gorsuch, who sits next to Sotomayor at work, just decided to be a dick to a colleague. https://t.co/jxhSzIXMJk — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 18, 2022

Regardless of what you think about his politics – Gorsuch appears to be a terrible, terrible person. https://t.co/8g1rteWQLu — Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) January 18, 2022

That Justice Sotomayor is choosing to participate in #SCOTUS arguments remotely because Justice Gorsuch (and *only* Justice Gorsuch) refuses to wear a mask on the bench is such a perfect microcosm of how millions of Americans are experiencing the pandemic—from both perspectives. — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) January 18, 2022

John Roberts asked all three justices to mask up in order to protect Sotomayor who has diabetes, and Gorsuch refused. — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) January 18, 2022

Sounds like Gorsuch is kind of a jerk https://t.co/tRZKcCt4KL — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 18, 2022

Well, Neil Gorsuch offers up another one for the Dick Hall of Fame. https://t.co/fAqUxa0kzC — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 18, 2022

Opinion | Neil Gorsuch, who I do not support, has every right to force his shitlib snowflake colleagues to work remotely by refusing to wear a mask. by Glenn Greenwald — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) January 18, 2022

Others felt the wrong person was being forced to isolate.

Shouldn’t Gorsuch be the one removed? https://t.co/Y8dIud22fx — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) January 18, 2022

Gorsuch should be the one who is forced to isolate, not Sotomayor. https://t.co/d5mxBq1CUG — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) January 18, 2022

Gorsuch is, of course, one of the three appointed justices appointed by Trump during his lone term in office, including Amy Coney Barrett, who was rushed onto the bench in the final weeks of his presidency. Refusing to protect himself or others from a highly transmissible virus is not the only dicey opinion he holds.

