netflix

Right now it seems like there are two big moments happening with streaming giant Netflix. The first is that a surprising number of binge-watching viewers are horny for a serial killer. The other, though perhaps a bit more vulgar, is one the company seems OK embracing.

Netflix’s Fyre Festival documentary has received a huge amount of attention, dueling with a Hulu documentary that goes behind the scenes of the doomed luxury concert experience in the Bahamas that amounted to emergency rations served to rich kids trapped on an island sleeping in FEMA tents. The original failure of the Fyre Festival was a viral sensation, and the documentaries exploring the festival and subsequent legal trouble for its founders has created some viral fame of its own.

The general review of both documentaries is that, yes, you should watch both. And while the Hulu one is likely more balanced considering who was responsible for making it, they both have some amazing details that make them uniquely good and worth watching. But what makes FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, a must-watch is the story of Andy King.

King was an organizer of Fyre Festival and was interviewed by the documentary crew about the chaos that came with trying to make it happen in the first place. King is clearly portrayed as one of the few adults in charge of the festival, an experienced planner who knows the logistics of actually putting something like this together.

He also happens to have some of the funnier lines of the documentary, and has emerged as the face of a very specific meme from the film. King tells an anecdote about trying to clear tanks full of Evian water through Bahamas customs. The organizers owe a huge fee for importing everything to the islands, and a crisis emerges when the team suddenly thinks they won’t have any water for the festival. Somehow, word gets to King that it’s expected he perform oral sex in lieu of paying a massive fee to import the water.