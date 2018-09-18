Getty Image

During Monday night’s 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Angela Bassett and Tiffany Haddish presented the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, which ended up going to Rachel Brosnahan for Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Bassett, who was looking radiant as ever in a strapless white Azzi & Osta gown, currently stars in Fox’s cop procedural 9-1-1 — although of course she’s been a staple of TV and film since the mid ’90s.

What we’re saying is, after about a quarter decade of career defining roles in films such as How Stella Got Her Groove Back and Waiting to Exhale — to more recently, Black Panther and American Horror Story — it’s kind of hard to not immediately recognize Bassett.

And yet…

oh my god the New York Times mixed up Angela Bassett with Omarosa pic.twitter.com/jLoePOqADy — julia reinstein 🚡 (@juliareinstein) September 18, 2018

Come on, New York Times! With Trump’s constant attacks on the 125 Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper, people need them to be sharper on their toes than ever. And furthermore, why would Omarosa, who is pretty much a universal pariah at this point, even be invited to the Emmys in the first place, much less allowed to present an award? That alone should have given any writer pause.

Not surprisingly, the publication began getting called out on Twitter, with perhaps the most brutal burn coming from none other than Dictionary.com:

The Cross-Race Effect is sometimes called the Other-Race Effect or Own-Race Bias. It is also sometimes referred to as casual racism.https://t.co/M1VGIfxRZR https://t.co/eW2bKMwNNA — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) September 18, 2018

Others had a lot of similar observations to make about the error:

Not to be extra but this is the most disrespectful thing that has ever happened https://t.co/X5bvotg7yt — Brit Bennett (@britrbennett) September 18, 2018

Mistaking the Queen Mother of Wakanda for a soullessly opportunistic fascist co-conspirator? This should go well for them. https://t.co/cChwV5xjbF — TK (@TKhatesyou) September 18, 2018

HOW IS THIS POSSIBLE?!? 🤦🏾‍♀️ Angela didn’t set that man’s car and clothes on fire 🔥🔥🔥 embody the essence of Tina Turner 💃🏾 and become the Queen Mother of Wakanda 🙅🏾‍♀️ (among a bagilllion other things 🙌🏾) for the NYT to be calling her Omarosa 😑 #ICant https://t.co/5ooWhiNCVI — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) September 18, 2018