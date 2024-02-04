Saturday Night Live has never shyed away from controversy. But tonight’s opening monologue proved to be a thorn in people’s side. During a sketch satirizing a Republican presidential primary, candidate Nikki Haley made a surprise appearance to ask Donald Trump (played by James Austin Johnson) some burning questions.

But tonight’s host, Ayo Edebiri, had a question for Haley.

“I was just curious, what would you say was the main cause of the civil war, and do you think it starts with an ‘S’ and ends with a ‘LAVERY?,'” Edeberi asked.

This particular question alluded to a December 2023 town hall in New Hampshire, where Haley said that the Civil War was “basically how the government was going to run. The freedoms and what people could and couldn’t do,” and failed to acknowledge slavery.

As one could expect, Haley’s guest appearance didn’t go over well with viewers. Many took to Twitter to express their chagrin over Haley’s SNL appearance.

“turning SNL on to watch ayo edebiri host and being met with real life actual nikki haley is one of the grossest cons of all time,” said one viewer on Twitter.

“We really didn’t need Nikki Haley in the cold open, especially since she wasn’t funny,” said another.

“We are all these extras,” said a viewer, commenting on a picture of background actors appearing disgruntled as Haley’s surprise appearance was revealed.

You can watch a clip from the cold open above.