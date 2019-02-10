There’s something a bit romantic about buying a used book, wondering who owned the book before, and imagining someone else pouring over its beloved and weathered pages. Of course, not every book is loved before being donated, such as one recently purchased by writer Summer Anne Burton.
Burton had picked up a used copy of Stephen King’s 2000 memoir On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft, which he had written a year after being involved in an accident with a van while walking down the road a year earlier. “I bought the Stephen King writing book at a used bookstore and just opened it to find this card inside, she wrote. “Now I’m very sad!”
The card found inside of the book contained an extremely depressing note from a grandmother to her grandson, as you can read in full below.
Anthony — Please listen to me! I want you to start a savings account. Anytime you have more to “spare” drop it in that account. Call it “my survival account.” Never use that money. Let it accumulate and not even in an emergency take from it — only add to it.
If someone had told me years ago that I would be living at the poverty level, I would have said “never!” Well I’m struggling to stay afloat and I have no one to blame but myself. As a matter of fact I saw this book at a resale shop, it cost 54 cents, it’s your birthday present. I love you!
— Grandma
Join The Discussion: Log In With