There’s something a bit romantic about buying a used book, wondering who owned the book before, and imagining someone else pouring over its beloved and weathered pages. Of course, not every book is loved before being donated, such as one recently purchased by writer Summer Anne Burton.

Burton had picked up a used copy of Stephen King’s 2000 memoir On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft, which he had written a year after being involved in an accident with a van while walking down the road a year earlier. “I bought the Stephen King writing book at a used bookstore and just opened it to find this card inside, she wrote. “Now I’m very sad!”

The card found inside of the book contained an extremely depressing note from a grandmother to her grandson, as you can read in full below.