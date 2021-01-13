Getty Image
Viral

New York City Is Cancelling A $17 Million Annual City Contract With Trump: We ‘Don’t Do Business With Insurrectionists’

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

As it turns out, inciting an insurrection has consequences. These may or may not include President Trump getting impeached for a second time (we should know more on that soon), but the results are certainly turning out to be financial hits for GOP senators who dug in their heels over certifying the Electoral College vote. For example, Hallmark decided to take a stand against Missouri-based Senator Josh Hawley, who had already been dropped by his book publisher for his role in helping to incite the failed MAGA uprising. And now, New York City is coming out against Trump himself by making it clear that he’s not welcome, which is happening after his Mar-a-Lago neighbors said they don’t want him, either. (It might be time to move to Russia.)

The New York City stuff is really something, although it’s a move that many feel is overdue, given that Trump’s name is stamped in gold on hotels and towers, and the Trump Organization owns some landmarks (like the Central Park Carousel) without a lot of advertising about it. Well, it’s not happening anymore. In a tweet, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced (while tweeting, “New York City doesn’t do business with insurrectionists”) that the city will terminate contracts with the Trump Org regarding the Central Park carousel operations, along with a pair of ice skating rinks area (this essentially purges Trump from Central Park) and a golf course in the Bronx.

This will make Donald Trump’s wallet a whole lot lighter, given that (according to Forbes) these contracts are worth over $17 million per year. People sure are feeling good about this move, but they’d like Trump out of all five boroughs.

The full statement from the City of New York, which does not tread lightly (“[t]he President incited a rebellion against the United States government that killed five people and threatened to derail the constitutional transfer of power”), can be read below.

×