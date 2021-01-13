As it turns out, inciting an insurrection has consequences. These may or may not include President Trump getting impeached for a second time (we should know more on that soon), but the results are certainly turning out to be financial hits for GOP senators who dug in their heels over certifying the Electoral College vote. For example, Hallmark decided to take a stand against Missouri-based Senator Josh Hawley, who had already been dropped by his book publisher for his role in helping to incite the failed MAGA uprising. And now, New York City is coming out against Trump himself by making it clear that he’s not welcome, which is happening after his Mar-a-Lago neighbors said they don’t want him, either. (It might be time to move to Russia.)

The New York City stuff is really something, although it’s a move that many feel is overdue, given that Trump’s name is stamped in gold on hotels and towers, and the Trump Organization owns some landmarks (like the Central Park Carousel) without a lot of advertising about it. Well, it’s not happening anymore. In a tweet, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced (while tweeting, “New York City doesn’t do business with insurrectionists”) that the city will terminate contracts with the Trump Org regarding the Central Park carousel operations, along with a pair of ice skating rinks area (this essentially purges Trump from Central Park) and a golf course in the Bronx.

New York City doesn’t do business with insurrectionists. We’re taking steps to TERMINATE agreements with the Trump Organization to operate the Central Park Carousel, Wollman and Lasker skating rinks, and the Ferry Point Golf Course. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 13, 2021

This will make Donald Trump’s wallet a whole lot lighter, given that (according to Forbes) these contracts are worth over $17 million per year. People sure are feeling good about this move, but they’d like Trump out of all five boroughs.

Good. New Yorkers cringe when we see his name on anything — Kim (@KG_NYK) January 13, 2021

BREAKING: New York City moving to sever Trump Org contracts to run 4 businesses in NYC Parks. Covers Wollman Ice Rink, Lasker Ice Rink, Central Park Carousel, and Trump Links golf course in the Bronx. This is a welcome and long (years!) overdue step. — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) January 13, 2021

I had no idea the gorgeous historic Central Park Carousel had a link with Trump (yeah, I've got a thing for historic carousels). So glad that relationship is being severed, along with others (hopefully a snowball effect). https://t.co/K9gVUTj8np — Nina Nightingale (@NinaNighting) January 13, 2021

A great day for carousels. I interviewed to operate a carousel from the 1920s when I was hopelessly eighteen and will gladly take over the one in Central Park to live out my own private version of Liliom. pic.twitter.com/unEKBqcuJK — marcine miller (@marcinemiller) January 13, 2021

New York City needs to scrub the shit stain of Trump off all five boroughs. Wollman Ice Rink, Lasker Ice Rink, Central Park Carousel, Trump Links golf course — all are having their contracts cancelled with the Trump crime family — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) January 13, 2021

The full statement from the City of New York, which does not tread lightly (“[t]he President incited a rebellion against the United States government that killed five people and threatened to derail the constitutional transfer of power”), can be read below.