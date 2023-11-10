The latest puzzle craze from those twisted minds at The New York Times is Connections, a word association game. Sorry, Wordle, your 15 minutes are long gone.

If you don’t know how Connections works, it’s pretty neat. Each puzzle shows 16 words and the goal is to group the words with a common theme. Some of them are trickier than others, of course, and a few words might seem like they fit together but don’t. You have to try to group them all together without messing up (you only get a few amounts of tries). The topics vary in difficulty, with some meant to trick you. It’s a game, after all.

Just like Wordle, the puzzles are new every day, which means that you need to get it done ASAP in order to prove to your friends that you are, in fact, better and cooler than them. If you have yet to figure it out but need to beat out the rest of your friend group, check out the answers to the latest puzzle.