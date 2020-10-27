While campaigning for Democratic candidate Joe Biden in Florida on Tuesday, former President Barack Obama launched a scathing attack on Donald Trump‘s failed response to the pandemic. While citing Trump’s ongoing obsession with arguing over the size of the crowd at that 2017 inauguration, a fiery Obama got straight to the point: “Who is thinking about that right now?”

As Obama went on to note, along with over 225,000 deaths, the entire nation is facing a resurgence in coronavirus cases with some states recording record numbers, but you wouldn’t know by Trump’s words alone as the president continues to downplay the severity of the situation going into the last week of the election.

“And what’s his closing argument?” Obama asked the crowd. “That people are too focused on Covid. He said this at one of his rallies. Covid, Covid, Covid, he’s complaining. He’s jealous of Covid’s media coverage. If he had been focused on Covid from the beginning, cases wouldn’t be reaching new record highs across the country this week.”

Obama then went on to his most scathing remarks. “If we were focused on Covid now, the White House wouldn’t be having its second outbreak in a month.” While citing his time in the Oval House and how it’s a “controlled environment” where you can easily take “preventative measures,” Obama was astounded that at least five people on Mike Pence’s staff have tested positive for the virus just a few weeks after the Rose Garden event that most likely infected Trump. “This guy can’t seem to do it. He’s turned the White House into a hot zone.”

You can watch more of Obama’s fiery speech below:

“If we were focused on Covid now, the White House wouldn't be having its second outbreak in a month,” Barack Obama says to Orlando voters, adding that President Trump has "turned the White House into a hot zone” pic.twitter.com/R3RABEi9WB — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 27, 2020

(Via CNN Politics on Twitter)