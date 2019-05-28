A Weatherman Went Viral After Slamming ‘The Bachelorette’ Viewers Who Complained About Tornado Coverage

News & Culture Writer
05.28.19

As parts of Ohio braced for tornado-producing severe weather on Monday night, Dayton Fox 45 weatherman Jamie Simpson warned local viewers of potentially life-threatening situations in a live emergency broadcast. Unfortunately, what would eventually become a “catastrophic,” deadly tornado had the nerve to coincide with a new episode of The Bachelorette — and Bachelor Nation fans were none too pleased at the interruption. Fox 45 is a Sinclair-owned dual Fox and MyNetworkTV affiliate that also owns Dayton’s ABC 22, which airs the popular reality dating series.

As such, viewers took to social media to complain, and let’s just say Simpson was not amused with the feedback, launching into a validated rant that quickly went viral:

“I was just checking social media, we have viewers complaining already, ‘Just go back to the show.’ No, we’re not going back to the show, folks. This is a dangerous situation, okay? Think about if this was your neighborhood. I’m sick and tired of people complaining about this. Our job here is to keep you safe and that is what we’re going to do.

“Some of you complain that this is all about my ego. Stop, okay? Just stop right now. It’s not. I’m done with you people, I really am. This is pathetic.”

Simpson went on to apologize for the interruption, adding that it bothers him that there are people who don’t care about other peoples safety. “That’s just ridiculous,” he snapped.

