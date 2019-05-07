Getty Image

Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, is reportedly (and understandably) not too pleased with her parents in the fallout of their college admissions scandal. While her parents are facing up to 40 years in prison for their alleged crimes, Giannulli on the other hand has lost several lucrative partnerships and sponsorships, effectively squashing her burgeoning career as a beauty and lifestyle influencer — when she didn’t even want to go to college in the first place!

But all things considered, Giannulli seems to be taking things in stride as TMZ caught up with the 19-year-old on Sunday, who was out and about with friends supposedly “living her best life.” The outlet has posted a video to this effect, showing that although Olivia Jade seemed uninterested in taking questions, she seems to be adjusting back to her normal life, while out with friends for brunch and drinking what appeared to be mimosas.