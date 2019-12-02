Olivia Jade Giannulli hasn’t posted one of her popular YouTube videos in eight months, which is to say since around when her parents, actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of being part of the college admissions scandal known as “Operation Varsity Blues.” While she hasn’t been silent on other parts of social media — like, say, making an Instagram post in which she gives the finger to the media — she’s kept shtum on the service that made her a name and influencer.

That changed Sunday. As caught by Deadline, Giannulli kicked off a new month by breaking her YouTube silence, recording a two-minute video entitled “hi again,” in which she addressed her fans and other assorted viewers while, of course, mentioning that she can’t talk about the ongoing scandal that may put her parents in the slammer.

“There’s no point in me just talking for 10 minutes to the camera about how I wish I could say something when I really can’t, so I’m gonna leave it at that,” Giannulli said. “Thank you so much for your patience or if you’ve stuck around for nine months just waiting, I really appreciate it.”

She added, “This is the best I can do and I want to move on with my life…It’s so hard because I’m not trying to make this about me or how I’ve been because that’s not the point of this.”

Giannulli ended on a hopeful note. “The moral of the story is, I’ve missed you guys so much and I’m just really excited to start filming again and to start uploading and I really hope you guys enjoy the vlog.” A title card at the end read, “Thank you for watching. I’ll see you soon.”

The video arrives a little over a month since fresh charges were filed against her parents and others involved in the scandal. One of those, acclaimed actress Felicity Huffman, served 11 days of a 14-day sentence after pleading guilty. When news broke that her parents had cheated her way into USC, Giannulli lost a number of brand partnerships, including Sephora, but that’s still nothing compared to her mom getting booted from the Netflix reboot Fuller House and the Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart. Back in May it was reported Giannulli fully knew what her parents had done to get her into college.

You can watch the full video above.

