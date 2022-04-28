Olivia Wilde received much more than she bargained for while appearing at CinemaCon to introduce the trailer for Don’t Worry Darling, in which Florence Pugh and Harry Styles get hot and bothered. While Olivia was onstage, a process server stepped up with custody papers from Jason Sudeikis. That’s enough to throw anyone off, but Olivia kept going “without missing a beat,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Sudeikis swiftly expressed displeasure for how this went down, and THR relayed that he had “had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered.”

All of this is incredibly dramatic and awkward, which led IGN’s Jim Vejvoda to recount another awkward situation involving “being in the same room with” Olivia.

I will say that Olivia Wilde getting served with papers onstage at CinemaCon isn’t the weirdest thing that’s happened while I was in the same room with her lol. A THREAD — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) April 28, 2022

Thus began a Twitter thread, in which Vejvoda recounted how he had headed up to a Montana junket for Cowboys & Aliens (2011). He then detailed how the event filmed stars (including Wilde but also Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford, and director Jon Favreau) in a field with cows wandering around in the background. When it came time for Olivia to speak, unbeknownst to her, a couple of cows were getting it on in the background. The interview nearly got scrapped, but it lived to tell the tale, sort of. The term “cow-pulation” adds a nice touch.

Years ago I was doing the junket for Cowboys & Aliens in Montana. It was filmed out in a field basically with cattle in the background. Our interview wraps and then I’m told I can’t have my tapes. Why? Two cows started fucking behind her head during our interview. — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) April 28, 2022

We didn’t end up having to redo the interview because her head blocked the cow-pulation JUST enough. — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) April 28, 2022

Years later, Olivia referred to Vejvoda as the “two cows f*cking guy!”

Flash forward a few years & I remind her of this junket during an interview for Burt Wonderstone. She says, “You’re the two cows fucking guy!” Indeed I am, Olivia. Indeed I am. Anyway, here’s the 11-year-old junket video https://t.co/GJj3DKFTbq — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) April 28, 2022

You can watch the interview at IGN and be distracted by the cows (I must have missed the cow action, FWIW) while you’re supposed to be working. The Internet can be wild sometimes. Well, a lot of times, actually.

