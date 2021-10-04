Fresh off her NDA win against Donald Trump, former White House aide, and Celebrity Apprentice star Omarosa Manigault Newman is dropping more bombs about the twice-impeached president — including that he might not be fit to run for office again.

Trump recently lost a three-year court battle to enforce a nondisclosure agreement with his former supporter after Omarosa authored a tell-all book, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, while he was still in office. The book contained some damning accounts of what life was like within the administration for Omarosa between 2017 and 2018 but now that she doesn’t have a lawsuit hanging over her head, the reality TV star is revealing even more insider information about her former boss which includes his questionable health status.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Rev. Al Sharpton, Omarosa warned that if Trump were to run for office again in 2024, he’d need to come clean to the public about his physical fitness.

“I don’t know if he will even be healthy enough to run in 2024,” she said. “I think he needs to come clean to the American people about where he is on that before deciding to get into a very stressful and strenuous race for the White House.”

Now, Omarosa didn’t offer any proof that the former president is ailing, just some vague statements about how she’s worried that he “hasn’t come forward and talked about his health” but, then again, Trump’s never been in the best shape, despite his personal physician claiming otherwise. He contracted COVID in October 2020 and spent three days at Walter Reed Medical Center. Much has been written about his fast-food diet — he loves McDonald’s and diet coke. And he had a pretty rough time of it when it came to publicly scaling the stairs to Air Force One during his presidency.

But the idea that his health might be so bad that it would disqualify him to even run for office again is probably pretty concerning for his party.