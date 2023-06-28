Piers Morgan loves to throw around the word “repulsive” when describing others (mostly his obsession, Meghan Markle), but that’s how he acted during a recent interview with OnlyFans model Elle Brooke.

“I’m just curious about you being someone who embarks on a law career, who’s obviously very bright, went to university, packed it in just for money, to be effectively an online stripper. I mean, that’s what you do, right?” Morgan asked Brooke. “I could be a good lawyer, yes,” she replied, “but also am I good at doing other things on video and camera? Yes.” Later, in response to Morgan wondering if she’s going to be “proud” when her hypothetical children ask why she’s not a lawyer, Brooke answered, “They can cry in a Ferrari.”

In an essay for The Independent, Brooke discussed her viral interview with Morgan. “When I was asked to be interviewed by Piers Morgan for TalkTV, I originally thought it was going to be a political debate. I was sh*tting myself, because I knew that he was way smarter at politics than me. I knew that I couldn’t argue with Piers, but I knew to be sarky and funny and witty was the only way that I was going to leave unscathed – which is exactly what I did. It couldn’t have gone any better,” she wrote.

Brooke continued:

The sex work industry is one where women make the majority of money, and I believe that men are jealous. For example, if a man has had sex with a large number of people, and a woman has exactly the same body count, it’s the girl who gets slut-shamed. Men can get away with a lot of things women can’t, and unfortunately, that’s just how society works.

Since the interview aired, a lot of women have reached out to Brooke (who claims to make more than $30,000 a month), “and that means so much to me. I stood up against him, I held my own, and he couldn’t make me look stupid. In fact, I made him look stupid.” And for that, I’m a fan of hers.

You can watch a clip from the interview above.

