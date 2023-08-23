A few months ago, Jennifer Lawrence dropped by What What Happens Live to promote the R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings. She discussed her friendship with Adele and how she “passionately threw up” from eating spicy chicken wings on Hot Ones (I never thought I would be nostalgic for celebrity talk show interviews, but here we are). Lawrence also teased host Andy Cohen because “I just feel like you’ve kissed John Mayer, but you’ve never kissed me,” she said. Cohen replied, “I am attracted to you. I mean, I’d love to kiss you.”

Then they kissed.

On this week’s Watch What Happens Live, Cohen was asked about the smooch by an audience member. “You know what? I was so nervous to kiss her. I think she’s so hot. Yeah, it was nice. It was really nice,” he said.

When she joked that [Mayer] was “more [Cohen’s] type,” he clarified his attraction to the Hunger Games star. “I’d love to kiss you — consensually,” Cohen said. After he planted a peck on Lawrence, the Oscar winner asked whether his penis “moved” or “[did] anything.” Cohen replied, “I’m hard as a rock. I’m bone hard.”

The feelings weren’t hard, but something else was.

You can watch Cohen discuss the kiss in the video above.

(Via Page Six)