Here’s something fun that happened recently: 81-year-old Martha Stewart made history by becoming the oldest person to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated‘s annual swimsuit issue, breaking the record previously set by Elon Musk’s mom. She might not hold it for long, however. Only 30-ish years.

Top Chef and Taste the Nation host Padma Lakshmi is also in the 2023 swimsuit issue, and she wants to someone be on the cover. “I hope,” she told Page Six about breaking Stewart’s record. “I mean, listen, if I’m still doing covers like she is at 80 plus. I mean, God, more power to her. And she’s always been someone I’ve admired, so why should this be any different?”

Lakshmi told Page Six recently that when her publicist called her with the invite, she thought it was a prank. “I was like, ’No, you’re sh*tting me.’ Literally, I was like, ‘That’s not true, it’s so surreal,’” she recalled with a laugh. “I thought it would happen one day for me when I was in my 20s and 30s and a model, but it never did, so I really thought that ship had sailed. So it’s almost sweeter happening at this age.”

And it will be even sweeter in 2051, when Lakshmi is the same age that Stewart is now. She’ll have to cut down from 9,000 to 8,000 calories a day to get there. This, of course, assumes that Stewart doesn’t appear on the cover again when she’s 85, or 90, or 120. She broke up with Anthony Hopkins because she couldn’t stop thinking about Hannibal Lecter — Martha knows how to take care of herself.

