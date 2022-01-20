Here’s a fun trivia question to ask your family the next time there’s an interminable lull in the conversation: “Which Oscar winner did Martha Stewart date?” If you guessed “Shrek,” I’m sorry, but that’s incorrect. The correct answer is Anthony Hopkins.

“I dated Sir Anthony Hopkins but broke up with him because I couldn’t stop thinking of him as Hannibal Lecter,” Snoop Dogg’s best friend revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I have a big, scary house in Maine that’s way by itself on a hundred acres in a forest and I couldn’t even imagine taking Anthony Hopkins there. I couldn’t because all I could think of was him eating… you know.”

What does Martha have against liver and fava beans? Oh. Right.

Stewart didn’t specify when she dated the actor, but considering she divorced her first husband in 1990 and The Silence of the Lambs came out in 1991, it was probably in the early 1990s. Or maybe it was 1996. Cannibalism was very popular in 1996.

This isn’t the first time that Stewart has discussed her fling with Hopkins. “Oh, I loved [Anthony], but he was… scary. I was going to invite him up to Maine; I have this beautiful home in Maine… but then I reconsidered because I saw that movie again,” she told Howard Stern during a 2006 interview. He replied, “Do you want someone eating your brain while you are sitting in your beautiful dining room in Maine?”

If he wore this outfit…

… maybe.

