Pamela Anderson is officially bailing on her social media presence. The former Baywatch actress announced on Tuesday that she will no longer post on the four major platforms citing concerns over tech companies controlling people’s brains. Anderson also cited a newfound appreciation for reading and nature, which factored into her decision to adopt the always wise “Never Tweet” policy. She hopes others will follow in her footsteps.

“Lets hope you find the strength and inspiration to follow your purpose and try not to be seduced by wasted time,” Anderson wrote on Instagram. “Thats what THEY want and can use to make money: Control over your brain-”

You can see Pamela Anderson’s farewell post below:

Anderson’s advice is surprisingly sound, and she does know a thing or two about being sucked into the divisiveness of social media. The former Playmate has been a fierce defender of the controversial WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, and she went on a profanity-laced rant when he was arrested in London after the Ecuador government ended Assange’s seven-year asylum in its embassy. “How could you Equador? (Because he exposed you)” Anderson tweeted. “How could you U.K.? Of course — you are America’s b*tch and you need a diversion from your idiotic Brexit bullsh*t.”

However, Anderson doesn’t need a Twitter account to get in trouble. Following the #MeToo allegations against Harvey Weinstein, she attacked his accusers during an interview with Megyn Kelly. “You know what you’re getting into if you’re going into a hotel room alone,” she told Kelly. After an ensuing media backlash, Anderson wrote on Instagram that she refuses to apologize for her remarks, so yup, this whole quitting social media thing is probably for the best. Smart thinking.

(Via Pamela Anderson on Instagram)