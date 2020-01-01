It’s been a rough 2019 for John Schnatter, the man better known as Papa John of the Papa John’s pizza chain. Schnatter’s fall from pizza oven grace happened in 2018 when he uttered a racial slur during a conference call for the pizza company he founded, but things continued to get bad in 2019.

As he tried to creep back into the public spotlight, his wife filed for divorce and in a disheveled interview he claimed to have eaten 40 pizzas in 30 days. But that’s apparently not enough for 2020. New year, new Papa John. And a whole lot more pizza.

Schnatter shared a post on Instagram on Tuesday, claiming his new year’s resolution is to eat even more pizza: to the tune of 50 pizzas in 30 days.

The pizza dad also shared a video where he had a load of pizzas behind him while some sort of pizza associates watched him deliver his lofty goal to the masses.

2020 is off to a powerful start pic.twitter.com/ow9vzbE9kX — Luke Zimmermann (@lukezim) January 1, 2020

Obviously that’s a LOT of pizza, and probably a health hazard considering how much pizza that requires to eat in 30 days. And those on social media that already freaked out about the 40 pizzas he ate had more jokes for this news.

It’s even better if you imagine these are four different Papa Johns from the multiverse pic.twitter.com/tMSdTS9Car — Luke Zimmermann (@lukezim) January 1, 2020

Does he have a bet going with Kevin Spacey to see who can release the most uncomfortable video to the internet before the end of the year? — Kyle Hilliard (@KyleMHilliard) January 1, 2020

Papa John is what meat sweats look like in human form. — 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐨 (@SayHeading) January 1, 2020

Papa John also had an uh very terrifying update about people making garlic butter jokes.

Papa clarifies his blood is made of garlic butter pic.twitter.com/xMxoStpIE8 — Gene Park (@GenePark) January 1, 2020

There’s also the “day of reckoning” comment Schnatter made that has uh, certainly made some other news interesting lately.

we are all pawns in Papa John’s game of life and one day we will all succumb to his mighty will pic.twitter.com/RUI4ix9NLL — ??? (@tombeuttell) December 29, 2019

In any event, we wish Papa John well in his quest to consume a lot of dough and sauce. Please don’t hurt anyone in the process.