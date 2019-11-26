WDRB
Papa John’s Sweaty Interview Where He Claimed To Eat 40 Pizzas In 30 Days Has People Talking

In January 2018, John Schnatter stepped down as CEO from the company he founded, Papa John’s Pizza, after he blamed NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem for his over-greased chain’s declining sales. He held on to the title of chairman of the board, though, until he resigned seven months later following backlash over his use of the N-word during a conference call. But the bad pizza man believes there’s more to the story.

In an interview with WDRB News, Schnatter claimed he was the victim of a plot to oust him from Papa John’s. This conspiracy goes all the way to the top…pings. “I never dreamed that people that I cared about, that I loved, that I made multimillionaires, would do what they did,” he said, adding, “Steve Ritchie [the former CEO, who resigned in August], Olivia Kirtley, the board of directors all used the black community and race as a way to steal the company. They stole the company, and now they’ve destroyed the company.” Without a hint of shame, Schnatter also confessed that he’s “had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days, and it’s not the same pizza, it’s not the same product.”

Schnatter said the May 2018 conference call that started it all was made up. “They fabricated it,” he said. “Shame on them.” Schnatter admitted he used the “N-word” during an internal conference call on diversity training. But he said he did it to convey his hatred of racism and was quoting another famous founder [Colonel Sanders]. “This is all a farce,” he said. “Nothing sells like the truth, and the truth, sooner or later, all comes out.” (Via)

It’s the “40 pizzas in the last 30 days” comment, along with Schnatter’s sweaty appearance during his interview and that he declared a “day of reckoning” is coming (when? TBD), that has people on social media talking.

(Via WDRB)

