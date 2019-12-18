Once upon a time, you could walk into a Papa John’s Pizza restaurant and walk out with a box with founder and CEO John Schnatter’s beaming face reminding you that “better ingredients make better pizza.” Of course, that was also before something as benign and universally beloved as pizza could become a lightning rod for controversy.

As the story goes, Papa John’s was founded in 1984 when Schnatter converted a broom closet in the back of his father’s tavern in Jeffersonville, Indiana into a makeshift pizzeria and began selling pies to customers. He sold his 1971 Camaro to afford the used pizza equipment, and it wasn’t long before his pies proved to be so popular that he was able to expand into an adjoining space. (Schnatter later got his car back in 2009 after offering a $250,000 reward.)

Just seven years later in 1993, the company went public, and by 1997, it had amassed over 1,500 stores. But what should have been an inspiring story about American entrepreneurship turned ugly when Schnatter found himself embroiled in controversy after controversy, eventually leading to him being completely ousted from his very own company last year.

So what happened? What went wrong? Unfortunately for him, it’s not hard to trace back Schnatter’s increasingly unfortunate ideologies, which we’ve presented in the form of the following timeline.

May, 2012: It was in 2012 that Schnatter began getting involved in politics, during the reelection campaign for President Barack Obama. An outspoken supporter of Mitt Romney, in May of that year, Schnatter even held a fundraiser for the Republican candidate at his home.

August, 2012: It was later that year, however, that Schnatter’s political beliefs first began raising some eyebrows. During a shareholder conference call, the CEO and founder — who at the time was estimated to have been worth $250 million dollars and lived in a 40-thousand square foot home with a 22-car garage — falsely claimed that providing health insurance for employees as part of the Affordable Care Act would force the company to increase the cost of pizza.

“Our best estimate is that the Obamacare will cost 11 to 14 cents per pizza, or 15 to 20 cents per order from a corporate basis,” he said. “If Obamacare is in fact not repealed, we will find tactics to shallow out any Obamacare costs and core strategies to pass that cost onto consumers in order to protect our shareholders best interests.”

Schnatter also threatened to cut employee hours to avoid having to pay for their healthcare.

November, 2012: This one is just too weird and bizarre not to include. In 2012 Papa John’s Pizza was sued for $250,000 (coincidentally, Schnatter’s net worth) in a class-action lawsuit for sending spam text messages. Customers were sent a total of 500,000 unwanted messages in early 2010, typically for pizza deals, and some even complained of getting 15 or 16 texts in a row, some even in the middle of the night.